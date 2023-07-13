Do you already have an idea what you will do in 2093? Probably not, because there is a chance that you will no longer be there. And maybe your kids don’t either. At Renault they look so far ahead. According to the chairman of the board of directors of the Renault Group, the combustion engine can exist for at least another seventy years. Fun for your grandchildren.

Renault CEO Jean-Dominique Senard discusses the future of Renault with the French newspaper La Tribune. EVs will play a role in this, but Senard emphasizes that the combustion engine is not going away: “Whether you like it or not, the combustion engine will continue to exist in the whole world for at least another seventy years.”

Senard says Renault will continue the transition and will be an all-electric brand from 2030. He refers more to all petrol and diesel cars that are now driving around. All those cars aren’t going to scrap tomorrow. And if they are no longer wanted in Europe, some will get a second life on another continent. So for now there are still enough combustion engines.

Cheap alternative fuels are closer than you think

That is why, according to Senard, Renault is looking at ways to keep petrol cars on the road as sustainably as possible. Alternative fuels must be the rescue here. The problem now is that this toddler is quite pricey, but we don’t have to worry about that. “It would be a victory to lower the price of alternative fuel to 1 or 1.50 euros per litre. Leading experts who work with us say it is possible.”

Gasoline in France is currently 1,811 euros, so he thinks the price for the more sustainable fuel will be lower than current gasoline. According to the CEO, you can find cheap synthetic fuels within a few years: ‘We may be there in four, five or six years.’