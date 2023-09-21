The United Kingdom is postponing the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars for five years. The ban was originally scheduled to take effect in 2030, but will now only come into effect in 2035. This means that sales of new petrol cars and new diesel cars in the UK will stop at the same time as sales in the Netherlands and the rest of the EU. The delay also comes shortly after major investments by BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Stellantis in electric vehicle production in the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: ‘I expect the vast majority of cars sold to be electric by 2030 as costs fall, range improves and electric car charging infrastructure grows. People are already choosing electric vehicles, to such an extent that we register a new one every 60 seconds. For now, it should be you who makes that choice, not the government that forces you to do it.’

The objectives would still be achieved

Sunak claims the delay will not harm the UK’s ability to meet its target of decarbonising all sectors of the UK economy by 2050, as ‘we are aligning our approach with countries such as Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Australia, Canada, Sweden and American states such as California, New York and Massachusetts. And still ahead of the rest of America and countries like New Zealand.’

Sunak said the delay would give the UK time to “make charging infrastructure truly nationwide and strengthen our own car industry so we don’t have to rely on heavily subsidized low-carbon imports from China.” The latest comment suggests that the UK will keep a close eye on the EU’s China investigation.

Not everyone is happy

Although it appears that the government is merely slowing down rather than slamming on the brakes, the policy change has already been met with fierce criticism. Mike Hawes, the boss of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said otherwise BBC News: ‘The industry has invested billions in this transition. Much of that has already gone to the UK and the government has supported that. So we’re getting mixed signals. If you want to continue those investments, you need a strong market. If you want to achieve zero emissions, you have to decarbonize road transport.’

Ford is also not happy with the announcement: ‘Our company needs three things from the British government: ambition, commitment and consistency. A relaxation by 2030 would undermine all three.” According to Ford, a policy focus is needed in these difficult times, because not only is the infrastructure not yet mature enough, life is already expensive enough and that would not help with the transition.