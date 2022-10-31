The combined XI of CONMEBOL players who will be at Qatar 2022

South American football is constantly growing and its teams are getting stronger. Argentina and Brazil are two of the top candidates to lift the World Cup in Qatar and both Uruguay and Ecuador aim to be revelations at the top soccer event. We made an eleven combined with the best CONMEBOL players who will be shining in Qatar 2022:
The Liverpool goalkeeper is one of the best in the world in his position and one of the great figures that Qatar 2022 will have under the three sticks. +
The versatile Brazilian recovered his best level with Real Madrid and earned a place in Tité’s team as both a winger and a centre-back.
A true wall in the Argentine defense that is being key in this enormous undefeated that crosses the albiceleste.
PSG captain and also leader of his national team can act as a central defender or midfielder. He has to maintain consistency to be considered one of the best in the world.
Based on effort and sacrifice, the winger who emerged from Banfield is one of the fixtures in Lionel Scaloni’s calls and he gradually earned a place in the starting team of Argentina.
The engine of Real Madrid and also the soccer leader of La Celeste who wants to be one of the great surprises in Qatar 2022.
Recently transferred to Manchester United, the midfielder is one of the best in his position and is one of the best ball retrievers on the planet.
The great figure of the Verdeamarella team will seek to guide his country to its sixth world title and the first since 2002. Soccer leader and tactician of the Tité team.
The best player in the world arrives at Qatar 2022 in a fantastic moment both at PSG and with the Argentine National Team. The game of Scaloni’s team is focused and passes exclusively through his feet.
He exploded last season at Real Madrid and established himself in Tité’s team as one of the most unbalanced players.
Much more than a center forward since he contributes a lot defensively with all his sacrifice. He is living a great moment at the top Arsenal in the Premier League.
South America will seek to return to being the land of the best team on the planet and Qatar 2022 presents a great opportunity.
