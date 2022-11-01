The combined XI of African players who will be at the World Cup in Qatar 2022

African football has grown in recent years but has not yet managed to take on great relevance in the World Cups, with the exception of Cameroon in Italy 1990, Senegal in Korea-Japan 2002 and Ghana in South Africa 2010 who reached the quarterfinals. final but failed to reach the semi-finals. Those who were closest were the Ghanaians who lost to Uruguay on penalties after Luis Suarez’s memorable handball in extra time.
In Qatar 2022, the African teams will seek to be the great surprise of the tournament with the aim of reaching the semifinals of this competition for the first time. For this reason, we present the eleven combined with the best players on the African continent:
The best goalkeeper in the world in 2021 was key to winning the Africa Cup and qualifying his team for Qatar 2022, making him an undisputed starter for Aliou Cissé.
The PSG full-back is one of the best players in the world at his position and makes the difference every time he goes on the attack. He is the great figure of his selection.
Chelsea’s new centre-back is a fixture in Aliou Cissé’s starting eleven and is the best defender on the continent year after year thanks to his regularity with the Senegalese team and Napoli.
He is the captain of his team and is the leader off the pitch. At 32 years old, he plays for Beşiktaş in Turkey at a very good level after his time in the Premier League.
The versatile Bayern Munich defender plays on the left side in Morocco due to the presence of Hakimi but remains a dangerous weapon for his team.
Central axis of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Thomas is the leader of the Ghanaian midfield thanks to his physical contribution and constant precision over the rival.
He returned to Everton from PSG and recovered his best level just in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He is a key part of the Senegalese team that will seek to be one of the surprises of the tournament.
One of the great revelations of the season in European football with Napoli being a midfielder with a lot of arrival at the rival air but also with ball recovery. In the selection of him they expect the same from the 26-year-old player.
The Moroccan magician lost ground at Chelsea but remains a fixture in his squad despite recent problems. He will be looking to shine after being one of the big disappointments of Russia 2018.
The last great Ghanaian striker after the great Asamoah Gyan. He will try to transfer his high level at Ajax to the national team.
The great African figure of the World Cup who will seek to lead his team to a new historic performance. One of the players in the world who wants to show the world that African football is going through a great moment.
