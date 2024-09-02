This international break caused two of the best national teams to face each other. Concacaf in a friendly match: Mexico vs Canadaa duel that has grown in quality and is now capable of bringing together great stars on the same playing field.
Heading into this preparation match, below we present the ideal eleven combined between the Mexican National Team and the Canadian National Teama comparison that is becoming more and more even and today it is not clear which team will have the majority.
For this exercise, Javier Aguirre commands the Mexico-Canada Combined Ideal Eleven Due to their experience, so according to the characteristics of the players, the formation would be very offensive with a 4-4-2.
Virtually without competition, in the last Nations League He proved to be one of the best goalkeepers in Concacaf and today is a reference for the Club America.
Despite Crépeau’s experience, there is no rival in this field. Luis Malagon, who aims to be the new benchmark for the Mexican goal.
His promising start in the Premier League with Bournemouth he has catapulted him to be the number one option in this ideal eleven, because Julian Araujo He is expected to be Javier Aguirre’s starting right back during his time as Mexico’s coach.
It has acquired a unique hierarchy in the Serie A and was the great reference for Mexico’s defense in the America’s Cupwhere he was key to having defensive solidity in the short time that the match lasted for the Tricolor.
At the moment, above what Moïse Bombito offers in Canada.
Marseille has just paid 4 million euros to Malmo of Sweden by the 26-year-old defender, 1.87 meters tall. A physical prodigy who played very well America’s Cup and who appears as the ideal complement for a supposed duo with Vázquez.
Possibly the best player in this line-up; definitely the most renowned and one of the most decisive in the world. He would be a starter in practically any ideal eleven and now appears as a left-back and winger for Concacaf.
The midfield will have two mixed midfielders and there are few players here who perform the function as well as Stephen Eustacethrough whom much of the collective game passes Canada and that today lives its best moment in the Porto. A medium that any team needs.
Next to Eustace appears Luis Chaveza specialist in arriving from the second line, with a long-distance shot and essential in the scheme of the Mexican National Team. There are few players performing better in Mexico right now, and above most midfielders in Canada.
On the right wing, with the ability to get behind the forwards, he comes in Orbelin Pineda as one of the best attacking midfielders. Today he is a key piece in the AEK Athensis valued at more than 7 million euros and looks set to be fundamental in Aguirre’s Mexican team.
Furthermore, there is no better right winger who can better complement this ideal eleven combined from the two squads.
After their impressive start in the Saudi Arabian league, Julian Quinones He still shows signs of the panther he was with America and can be the decisive left winger in this Mexican National Teamespecially because there is a lack of quality in this sector, both in Mexico as in Canada.
Jonathan David He could be the main nine of this combined eleven and, possibly, of the entire team. Concacafbecause it not only shines in the Ligue 1 with the Lillebut at 24 years old he has an immense projection and everything indicates that he will soon make the jump to a team Top from Europe.
A complete striker in every sense: speed, strength, power, shooting and heading. One of the best there is at the moment.
In clubs, it is on par or above Jonathan Davidbecause he is a complete centre forward, who makes the team play and has the physical prowess of a killer; however, in the Mexican National Team has not been able to connect as it deserves.
Today he appears in this ideal eleven for his great performance in the Feyenoordbut it is time for Santiago Gimenez demonstrate that it can be the benchmark for Mexico in this new era.
