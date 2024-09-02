Despite Crépeau’s experience, there is no rival in this field. Luis Malagon, who aims to be the new benchmark for the Mexican goal.

At the moment, above what Moïse Bombito offers in Canada.

Furthermore, there is no better right winger who can better complement this ideal eleven combined from the two squads.

A complete striker in every sense: speed, strength, power, shooting and heading. One of the best there is at the moment.

Today he appears in this ideal eleven for his great performance in the Feyenoordbut it is time for Santiago Gimenez demonstrate that it can be the benchmark for Mexico in this new era.