This Saturday, September 14, another edition of the National Classic between America and Chivaswhich will be held in the Sports City Stadiumfor Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere the current two-time champion will seek to return to winning ways, sitting in twelfth place with just six points, while the red-and-whites are sixth with eleven points.
It is no surprise to anyone that the Brazilian coach André Jardine has one of the most powerful squads in Mexican football line by line despite the departure of the Colombian Julian Quinones and the Uruguayan Jonathan RodriguezIn the case of Guadalajara, by only playing with national players, it is not far behind because it has several notable talents.
Prior to National Classicin 90min We decided to create a combined eleven for both teams for the Apertura 2024. It should be noted that after the results obtained in the last two years, it is evident that those from Coapa dominate the eleven, since they have just won two leagues.
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagon – The national team was a key factor for the feathered ones to win the two league titles, and that also projected him to become the successor of the tricolor arch, also having more experience in the First Division than Raul Rangel.
Defense: Sebastian Caceres – Over the last year, the Uruguayan has been a strong contender for a move to Europe due to his level, which has also helped him become part of the national team. The Charrúa Claw. And now without the Chilean Igor Lichnovskywho is out for the rest of the tournament, the Uruguayan must become even more of the great leader that the defense needs.
Defense: Gilberto Sepulveda – For many it could also appear Chiquete Orozcobut as he is currently injured, El Tiba has managed to be the pillar of the central defense. Since last semester, the Rebaño has become one of the best defenses and partly thanks to its youth team, apart from that in the current championship they have only received five goals.
Right back: Alan Mozo – In this position it is difficult to decide for the red and white element or for Israel Reyeswho has also done an excellent job by being enabled in that position due to the needs of the coaching staff, being fundamental in obtaining the last star. However, the Puma youth player only needed to be called up to the national team, which shows that his consistency has finally been recognized. When he launches into the attack he is dangerous.
Left back: Cristian Borja – He barely arrived in Mexican football this semester and he already won the fight for the starting position Christian Calderonwho was practically left without internal struggle for the departure of Luis FuentesThe Colombian is fresh, has clear ideas and his coach sees him with greater projection for the attack.
Pivot: Jonathan Dos Santos – The two-time World Cup player was a key factor in the team earning its last two stars at El Nido. Without as much noise or attention as some of his teammates, the youngest of the Dos Santos brothers is doing his job well, starting from the back, and also being one of the permanent starters since Jardine’s arrival.
Pivot: Alvaro Fidalgo – It is impossible to leave out the Spaniard, who is one of the most profitable players in Mexican football, as he has very different characteristics from the rest. Since his arrival at El Nido, he has also been an immovable piece in the scheme, as he also knows well how to create spaces, face and pull the strings to generate the offense.
Midfielder: Diego Valdes – Unfortunately, the Rebaño’s midfield is somewhat irregular, so Fernando Beltran neither Erick Gutierrez They could compete against any of the Azulcremas, who in the last year have become a powerful midfield. The Chilean is the brain of the midfield, he knows how to hit the ball and assist, the only weakness he has is that he is a constant victim of injuries.
Right winger: Roberto Alvarado – El Piojo has been the most outstanding player for Guadalajara over the last year, as he sometimes had to carry the weight of the entire team on his shoulders, being the scorer, assister and generator. The value of the World Cup player is so important that the Argentine coach Fernando Gago He has even improvised him as a kind of central midfielder when he had no one to perform that role.
Left Wing: Cade Cowell – The Uruguayan could also appear here Brian Rodriguezbut if we talk about the present, the Mexican-American is living his best days with Chivas, drastically improving his performance compared to last semester when he arrived in the country. El Vaquero has been a starter all semester and has scored three goals, apart from that he has not gone unnoticed because he was called up again by the USA herein FIFA date.
Forward: Henry Martin – La Bomba would be the axis of the attack, since one of the most serious problems that the Flock has is the ‘9’, something that it has not been able to fill. Ricardo Marin neither Javier Hernandezwhile Armando Gonzalez He has been brilliant, but he is just beginning his career in the First Division. The captain of the blue-cream team is also vital, not only in the attack, but in the entire system, because when he is absent, a different America is noticeable. The national team not only scores and assists, it opens spaces, wins in the air and serves the rest of its teammates.
Coach: André Jardine – It took two different coaches for the Eagles to spread their wings again because despite the good work of the Argentines Santiago Solari and Fernando Ortizwho excited the fans, were missing the cherry on the cake of lifting the championship after staying in the semifinals. The Brazilian quickly made himself known in Mexican football when he managed the Athletic San Luis And although the fans doubted his ability when he was named helmsman, he quickly gave them joy in his first and second tournament as the Azulcrema coach.
