The Mexican team has practically a foot and a half in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team led by Gerardo Martino is still unconvincing on the pitch, but achieved a very important victory on the pitch in San Pedro Sula against Honduras. With this result, El Tri reached 25 units and remained in third place in the general classification. The Aztec team has the same points as the United States, but has a worse goal difference.
This Sunday the Mexican team took a big step in search of the World Cup classification, however, due to the victory of Costa Rica, the tricolors still cannot show off their ticket to Qatar, although they did guarantee their place in the playoffs. Although it seems very unlikely, there is still a small possibility that Mexico will not go directly to the World Cup. For this, a series of results have to be combined.
The Mexican team currently has 25 points, the product of seven wins, four draws and two losses. The Aztec team has 15 goals for and eight goals against, which gives a difference of +7. The United States has a more comfortable position since its difference is +13. Costa Rica is the squad that can give El Tri a headache. The Ticos have 22 points and with a victory on the last day they would reach 25.
In the event that Mexico loses to El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium and Costa Rica defeats the United States at the National Stadium next Wednesday, the third direct ticket to the World Cup and the playoff ticket would be reversed. The key in this hypothetical scenario is goal difference. Costa Rica has a difference of +3, so they are forced to beat the United States and wait for El Salvador to do their thing with the Mexican team.
A victory or a draw for Mexico against El Salvador at home would guarantee the place of the ‘Tata’ team in Qatar 2022.
