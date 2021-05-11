Amr Obeid (Cairo)

The Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola, led the Manchester City team to the “Premier League” title for the third time in the last 4 seasons, to maintain the pattern of his repeated success with the major teams in the most powerful European leagues, where he achieved the same achievement with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, in the “La Liga” And the “Bundesliga”, with a simple exception, is that Pep snatched the “trilogy”, successively with “the Blaugrana” and “the Bavarian”, to reach his total balance, achieving 9 league championships in England, Spain and Germany, and during which he presented many wonderful numbers, in an equation of success registered in his name. The illustrious. Guardiola seems to be able to record his best numbers with the “Bloomon” at the end of the season, as he had previously reaped a success rate of 87.7% at the time of achieving the first title in the “Premier League”, the 2017-2018 season, and in the next edition, Pep achieved 86%, and if he succeeded. In winning the remainder of the matches this season, he exceeds 80% of the success, which makes the double that brings him with City the best in his career, at the level of the league championships, because his first season 2008-2009 with “Barca” witnessed a success rate of 76%, compared to 86.8% and 84.2% in the next two editions, while the “philosopher” captured his best figure with “Bayern” in his first appearance in the 2013/2014 season, achieving success by 88.2%, but the 2014-2015 version witnessed a decline. The rate rose to 77.4%, before rising again in the last German seasons, to 86.3%. Crowning the Premier League title in round 34 brings back to mind what Guardiola did in 2018, when he decided the matter under the banner of “Citizen” in the same round, making a big difference on the level of points between him and his runner-up at the time, Manchester United, as is the situation in the season. The current, and “City” scored a difference of 19 points between it and the “Devils”, and here it is up to a difference of 13 points currently, with which the title was decided, and it may increase the difference in the remaining rounds, and what the “genius” made in its first coronation with the “Bloomon” is considered The best difference in his career in the major leagues, equal to the achievement of 2014, during which Bayern ended the season by 19 points also from their runner-up, Borussia Dortmund, and the current difference at the moment of the coronation is second in the ranking, compared to 10 points that kept him away from Wolfsburg and Dortmund during the last two seasons in Germany, while the difference reached 9 points from Real Madrid in its first coronation with Barcelona, ​​before dropping to 3 and 4 points, respectively. The title win in Week 34, twice with City, is among the best in the career of the “philosopher” as well, where it ranked second, equal to winning the title of “Bundesliga” 2014-2015 five steps before the end as well, while it was his first German coronation in the round. 27, in the 2013-2014 season is the strongest ever, setting a record for the “Bavarian”, and his best achievements were with the “Giant Catalonia” in this regard, the summit struggle was resolved in the “Round 36”, twice in 2009 and 2011. Regarding Pep’s numbers with the “Three Giants”, it happened and there is nothing wrong with him, as he is the owner of 100 points, in addition to many miraculous records that he achieved with “Al-Samawi” in the 2017-2018 season, only getting the title of “La Liga” in 2010 with 99 points. Then, in the 2018-2019 edition of the Premier League, he returned to win the title with a total of 98 points, and no other team outperformed Pep, what the Bloomons had reached in the 2018 coronation, by scoring 106 goals, as Barça 2009 came behind him with 105 goals, and it is noticeable that the victory of the three teams with the Spaniard always came with clear offensive and defensive superiority, as he was the strongest attacker 6 times from the coronation, while he had the most solid defense line 8 times. »The scene of its best harsh artistic performances, at the expense of its runner-up, Real Madrid, who fell against“ Barca Pep ”5 times in exchange for a single draw during the coronation 3 times in a row, the most severe of which was in 2009, with a score of 6-2, followed by a five-year victory in 2011.