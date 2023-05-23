RusVesna published a video of a column of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine before the attack on the Belgorod Region

The column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) before the attack on the Belgorod region was caught on video. Personnel published Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (RusVesna).

The video shows American armored personnel carriers (APCs) MRAP International M1224 MaxxPro and Humvee SUVs standing along the roadside. Fighters with yellow armbands on their helmets and sleeves stand next to the vehicles. It is explained that the shooting was carried out by a “neo-Nazi group subordinate to the Main Directorate of Intelligence” (GUR) of Ukraine.

It also became known that the Russian military seized at least one MRAP MaxxPro from Ukrainian saboteurs. The car was found in the village of Glotovo, Graivoronovsky district. According to the military correspondents, the saboteurs abandoned the armored personnel carrier during the retreat.

The United States set a condition for Kyiv to use its equipment

MRAP MaxxPro with enhanced mine and anti-ambush protection were transferred to Ukraine by the US administration as part of military assistance in January 2023. Then it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, among other things, decided to supply 53 MRAPs and 350 highly mobile multi-purpose wheeled vehicles HMMWV (Humvee)

On May 22, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the U.S. authorities had made it very clear to Kyiv that they were not encouraging strikes against targets in Russia. At the same time, the diplomat commented on the penetration of Ukrainian saboteurs into the Belgorod region, saying that “it is up to the Ukrainians to decide how they want to conduct their military operations.”

Almost at the same time, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Kyiv was allegedly not involved in the invasion of saboteurs into Russian territory. “As you know, tanks are sold in any Russian military store, and underground partisan groups are made up of Russian citizens,” the official said.

During the fighting in the Belgorod region, dozens of Ukrainian saboteurs were killed

On the evening of May 22, it became known that 39 members of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) were killed during the fighting in the Grayvoron urban district. Several more fighters were taken prisoner.

It also turned out that one of the participants in the attack on the Belgorod region was Alexei Levkin, the lead singer of the neo-Nazi black metal band Hitler’s Hammer. He was put on the wanted list by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In Russia, Levkin was convicted of a series of crimes, including desecration of Jewish and Muslim cemeteries. He was also accused of murder. He later joined the Ukrainian nationalist brigade “Azov” (a terrorist organization banned in Russia). Another identified saboteur – Ilya Bogdanov, was recognized by war correspondent Yuri Kotenok. Bogdanov is also suspected of attacking the Bryansk region on March 2.

There were no reports of casualties on the Russian side, but there were wounded among the civilian population – eight people were hospitalized. At the time of writing, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that two wounded civilians remained in the settlements that the saboteurs entered. According to him, the security forces have not yet been able to reach them, and this is their top priority.

Now the counter-terrorist operation is going on in the region. The area is being cleared.