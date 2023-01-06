The iron colts of Atlantis asserted their hierarchy of champions, at the start of the 2023 closing tournament of the expansion league with a wide score of 4 goals against 0 over the Oaxaca Alebrijes.

It is so far in the first day of the professional circuit of the second division of our country, the most scandalous score and that could have been higher, since the Colts dominated their rival from start to finish and there were moments in which they they had the luxury of making fantasy plays.

We honestly liked the performance of the atlanteanwho showed that he is on the right path to become the two-time champion of the Silver League and continue demanding the MX League that gives them the opportunity to be in the first division, since their board of directors has worked very well in sports and administration to earn the place where they are.

True, and despite the great tradition it has in the mexican soccerthe Atlantista team is still not enough to get into the taste of the fans as a team from the Expansion League and proof of this was the discreet attendance that the stands of their Azul stadium registered.

In short, El Potro started the season neighing very loudly and if he maintains that same rhythm, we have no doubt that he will be the great favorite to repeat the championship.

GOOD MEASURE. It is the one taken by the group that is organizing the welcome and fair recognition for the culichi referee César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos and was the one to postpone said celebration for a better occasion, since at the moment there are no calm conditions in Culiacán to carry it out.

It was planned to pamper Cesarín Ramos with various activities between Friday and Saturday, thanks to his outstanding performance in the World Cup in Qatar that earned him reach the semifinal phase. Unfortunately, everything had to come crashing down, due to the violent events that took place last Thursday due to the capture of a dangerous drug lord.

Given such an unpleasant panorama, the organizers decided to postpone the ceremony, hoping that in the next few days there would be a better tranquility.

And all the recognition that is given to the outstanding whistler César Ramos is very justified, since his career is a source of pride for the Sinaloans

REFLECTION: ‘Blessed are those who seek peace, for they will be the so-called children of God’.