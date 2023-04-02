The 2023 version of the Colsanitas Cup, which starts firmly this Monday, April 3, will be special. This competition will take place for the 30th time, remembering that its pioneering edition was in 1993 and that in the period between that year and the 1997 season it was a Satellite category tournament -now known as the ITF circuit- whose first champion was the Brazilian Sumara Passos.

Nowadays, The WTA 250 in Bogotá is the most important women’s tennis tournament in South America. This is all you need to know about the tournament.

Colsanitas Cup 2023

The youth from Antioquia Emiliana Arango achieved her first victory as a professional tennis player on Wednesday. She did it in the WTA by beating the Paraguayan Verónica Cepede. Photo: WTA Claro Colsanitas WTA Press Office

Unfortunately, Camila Osorio, racket No. 1 from Colombia in the WTA ranking, will not be part of the game due to physical problems that will also force her to miss the Grupo Américas of the Billie Jean King Cupan event that will be held in Cúcuta a week after the Colsanitas Cup.

The list of figures is commanded by the Belgian elise mertens, semifinalist of the Australian Open 2018, former No. 12 in the WTA ranking and who currently occupies the 37th box in the singles modality. Mertens, who returns to this contest after eight years, also registers three Grand Slam titles as a doubles player: US Open 2019, Australian Open and Wimbledon, both in 2021. In that modality she was No. 1 in the world.

Then it appears Maria Tatjana, defending champion in Bogotá and Wimbledon semifinalist; the Italian Sara Errani, finalist at Roland Garros in 2012 and former No. 5 in the WTA ranking; and the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, finalist in 2021 and in that same season at Roland Garros in that same season.

In additionthe great media star will be the Canadian Eugenie Bouchardwho became number 5 in the world and is back in Bogotá after 10 years.

Next, the table and the list of players.

1. Elise Mertens (BEL)

2. Tatjana Maria (FALE)

3. Kateryna Baindl (UCR)

4. Nuria Parrizas-Díaz (ESP)

5. Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS)

6. Sara Sorribes-Tormo (ESP)

7. Sara Errani (ITA)

8. Rebecca Petterson (SWE)

9. Laura Pigossi (BRA)

10. Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

11. Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)

12. Tamara Zidansek (SLO)

13. Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA)

14. Eva Lys (GER)

15. Marina Bassols (ESP)

16. Peyton Stearns (USA)

17. Reka Luca Jani (HUN)

18. Ylena In-Albon (SUI)

19. Kaja Juvan (SLO)

20. Dayana Yastremska (UCR)

21. Mirjam Björklund (SWE)

22. Aliona Bolsova (ESP)

23. Despina Papamichail (GRE)

24. Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) [wild card]

25. Emiliana Arango (COL) [wild card]

*With information from the Press Office.

