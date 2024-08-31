Prepare your wallet and reinforce your library shelves: this literary season brings you good, very good and very varied books on history and essays in general, books that are essential and that make you pray to the good Lord to have time to read them at your leisure. Coinciding with Gladiator 2 (which opens on November 15) and joining other publishers with very interesting works about the world of the arena, Crítica publishes a book that is already a classic (and that word is valid) about the Colosseum, written by the professor of Ancient History at the University of Cambridge Keith Hopkins and the (re)known Mary Beard, the most popular current historian of the Roman world.

The Colosseum It was originally published in English in 2004 by Beard and Hopkins (now deceased) as a comprehensive in-depth guide to the most representative building of Ancient Rome and as part of the Wonders of the World collection in which Beard herself wrote The ParthenonThe book attempts to answer all the questions raised by the monument and to bring to life its complex and controversial structures. Along the way, it explains curious things such as that Ridley Scott (by the way) is one of the few people who, paradoxically, was not impressed by the Colosseum: he found it small (!) and preferred to recreate it in Malta with digital help. Hopkins and Beard’s work is fascinating in its many details: Domitian’s predilection for gladiators of the Myrmilion type (because of the figure of a fish that topped their helmets) and how he had a spectator who questioned his fairness in the games thrown to the dogs in the arena; the fact that the phrase “Ave Caesar, morituri te salutant” was most likely never uttered in the Colosseum, or the morbid rumour that Marcus Aurelius had his wife bathe in the blood of the gladiator with whom she had conceived Commodus and then had sex with her to ward off infidelity (which was of no use given the heir’s fondness for a gladiatorial career). It is worth noting that Hopkins and Beard do not believe that the bloodletting at the games, even if they downplay the lethality of the combats, was anything minor. They estimate that around 8,000 people died in the arena every year, 6,000 of them gladiators. An unforgettable part of the book is the description of the belly of the Colosseum, “a truly horrible underground world” and “a hellish hole” where wild beasts, gladiators, condemned men and slave workers swarmed waiting to come out into the arena.

Hitler giving the Nazi salute in Berlin, August 13, 1943. Bettmann / CORBIS / GETTY IMAGES

Without leaving the amphitheater, Desperta Ferro will publish in October in its collection of illustrated books and with its guaranteed solvency Gladiators, courage in the face of deathby Fernando Lillo Redonet and María Engracia Muñoz-Santos. In the same collection we will have in November (and we can hardly wait) Odin’s Game, Viking Age Battles, by Kim Hjardar. And without leaving Rome, The Roman World War (Critique), by the Italian historian Giusto Traina, professor at the Sorbonne, who explains the civil war and the end of the Republic from the perspective of a global world and highlighting little-known characters, such as the brave Cilician pirate Tarcondimoto. And at the other extreme of Roman time, Justinian, emperor, soldier, saint (Taurus, September), by Cambridge professor of historians Peter Sarris, which shows the surprising modernity of a ruler faced with, he argues, climate change, struggles over culture and identity, and a global pandemic. Also worth noting, The magic of the ruins, what Pompeii says about us (Taurus), by Gabriel Zuchtriegel, who has been the director of the archaeological park of the buried city since 2021. The eagle and the lion (The Sphere of Books, September), by Adrian Goldsworthy (always a guarantee) explains the long conflict between Rome and Persia.

Continuing in the ancient world, Homer and his Iliad (Crítica, November), a superb tribute to the poem and its author by none other than Robin Lane Fox, the great scholar who fought alongside Alexander (not only because of his reference biography but because he was a luxury extra in Oliver Stone’s film). A history of the classical world through women is what is proposed in Pandora’s Revenge (Crítica, October) the classicist Daisy Dunn, author of the excellent biography of the Plinies published in 2021 by Siruela.

Anglo-Saxons, the first Englandby Marc Morris (Desperta Ferro) covers from the departure of the Roman legions to the Battle of Hastings and is recommended by Bernard Cornwell himself. Following what is already a fashion of exploring sex in the past, historian Isabel Mellén will take us on a journey through medieval intimacy through the sexual iconography of Romanesque art in Sex in Romanesque times (Critique). Another time jump takes us to a biography of the corsair and explorer Francis Drake, by historian David Salomoni, which is based on the unpublished testimony of a Portuguese pilot kidnapped by the English navigator (September, Crítica). Also worth noting Conquistadors (Tusquets, October), with none other than Éric Vuillard, who sets out to recount in his own personal way the conquest of Peru by Pizarro. Italy, my fortune (Desperta Ferro), by Idan Sherer, explains the life of the soldiers of the Spanish Tercios in the Italian peninsula. While the sensational Comrades under the sand (Desperta Ferro, October), by Martin Windrow, traces the history of the golden age (that of Beautiful gestureso to speak) of the French Foreign Legion.

Captain Roald Amundsen (1872-1928) taking in the sights of the South Pole, in an undated image. Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group / Getty Images

World War II and the Nazis are very present in the returnTwo great old historians, Richard Overy and Richard J. Evans, publish safe bets, the first Blood and ruins, the great imperial war (Tusquets, October), a re-reading of the Second World War as a war between empires and already considered a masterpiece, and the second Hitler’s people, the faces of the Third Reich (Crítica, October), also a new vision, in this case of the perpetrators and fellow travelers of Nazi barbarism, the men and women who served the Hitler regime, from the great leaders like Goering, Himmler and Goebbels to those who greased the system like Eichmann or the lower ranks like the camp guard Irma Grese, without forgetting Leni Riefenstahl. Also about Nazis, with the seasoning of the Cold War and drugs (and also not to be missed), A hallucinogenic trip (Critique, November), by another well-known author, Norman Ohler (The Great Delirium), who returns to tell us the story of the (non-recreational) use of psychedelic drugs by Nazism and the operation of US military intelligence to appropriate these investigations. Lives before the abyss, Germany, 1943 (Tusquets, September), Oliver Hilmes, author of Berlin, 1936 and biographies of Alma Mahler and Cosima Wagner, he traces the atmosphere of the beginning of the collapse of the Third Reich especially through the pianist Karlobert Kreiten, accused of making negative comments about Hitler, condemned by the infamous judge Freisler and hanged in Plötzensee. In The Sphere of Books (October), a very interesting The Wehrmacht in Normandyby Jean-Luc Leleu.

In Anagram, Dates that made history, A unique reflection on historical dates by a historian who very amiably confesses to being unable to remember them, Patrick Boucheron. Thirty dates from world history (Alesia, the fall of Constantinople, the conquest of the South Pole, Hiroshima) grouped in ten different ways of creating an event. return brings us new books by Timothy Snyder (On freedom, Galaxy), Enric Ucelay-Da Cal (Populist CataloniaTaurus) or José Enrique Ruiz-Domenec (The endless duel, also Taurus). And another work by Yuval Noah Harari, Nexus, a brief history of information networks from the Stone Age to AI (Debate). Also in Debate, a history of women told through a hundred objects (Women’s thingsby Annabelle Hirsch). Acantilado is betting on music history(ies) with a new book by Ramón Andrés, another that reveals Pierre Boulez’s admiration for Klee, Schönberg’s Berlin diary or Pau Casals’ correspondence.

To finish this brief (and inevitably partial) review of the latest releases, three books on natural history: All living beings, the great race to understand life on Earth (Taurus, October), by Jason Roberts, a tale of the parallel lives of Linnaeus and Buffon; The alpha wolf (Carbrame, December), by Rick McIntyre, the great scholar of Yellowstone wolves, about the rise to power of a matriarch in the pack, and Ponies from the ends of the earth (Errata naturae, October), by Catherine Munro, about the seahorses that have historically helped humans adapt to the harsh conditions of the Shetland Islands and the comfort of the wild.

