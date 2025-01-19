The businessmen of the Maestranza and Las Ventas in a portable bullring, the president of the Junta de Andalucía with a stick in the procession of the patron cigar maker or that Javier Conde who lands in a helicopter on the Huerta de San soccer field. Antonio. Around Morante de la Puebla, anything can happen and nothing is impossible. The (his) running of the bulls of San Sebastián are already a universal celebration, the great party that every year he gives to his neighbors, his supporters and all those who are willing to enjoy a date stripped of the slightest complex. A memorable weekend on the right bank of the Guadalquivir, which this year will be remembered by the media presence of Juanma Moreno. Morante had insisted on bringing the president of the Junta of Andalusia to his town so that he could see some celebrations that uncork the national bullfighting season and that represent an economic and tourist boost for the province of Seville. Juanma arrived just a few minutes after the six fast steers ran along Larga Street in La Puebla, which was the epicenter of this party throughout the day. From the time when the young men walked around early in the morning with their scarves around their necks until late in the afternoon, after the bullfight, the party continued with musical groups in a packed municipal park. For the first time in its ten-year history, the running of the bulls grew to complete a weekend full of events with bullfighting as the main axis. The Minister of the Presidency, Antonio Sanz, commented on it inside the old town hall: “It is the great popular gathering at the beginning of the bullfighting season.” It was a year ago when Sanz learned about these bulls, repeating them and getting the Canal Sur cameras to arrive for the first time to broadcast the two bullfights. As the counselor spoke, a deafening roar seemed to make the walls creak. «What happened? », some wondered. “That Morante has gone out to the balcony.” And the people devoted themselves to the great figure of contemporary bullfighting. The bullfighter smiled with his people, who cheered him from the basement of Calle Larga: «José Antonio, Morante de la Puebla! », they sang to him as in that multitudinous shoulder ride after the famous play Ligerito in the Maestranza. After eleven in the morning they took Saint Sebastian to the altar from which every year he presides over this bull run in his honor. La Puebla del Río was again for a few hours – this year, a full weekend – the world epicenter of bullfighting. It was a quarter past twelve when the teacher introduced his neighbors to the person in charge of lighting the chupinazo of these bulls: Juan Antonio Ruiz ‘Espartaco’. Which was also acclaimed by the young men: «Spartacus is a device! », the cigar makers shouted affectionately to him, responding with «Long live San Sebastián, long live La Puebla del Río and long live Morante! ». After the explosion of the rocket, the six bulls of Fermín Bohórquez, Garcigrande, Macandro, Espartaco and Matilla came out. Also on the balcony was, along with the bullfighters and the priest, the cigar-making mayor, María Dolores Prósper, who was exultant about the day. so wonderful” that they were celebrating. After promoting the growth of these festivities until completing a weekend full of activities, the mayor pointed out that, as with its flag – red and blue -, “which are the colors of the dichotomy that Spain has and that unite on our flag, here everyone is welcome to enjoy our town. As did Juanma Moreno, who after receiving the invitation from the bullfighter of the land and learning about his festivals, recognized the “great” atmosphere and encouraged everyone “to visit the municipality.” «I say it without complexes: we support the traditions of Andalusia. They are part of our culture and generate economic activity, future and employment. I thank Morante for his initiative and generosity. My gratitude also to the mayor. And thanks to all the neighbors for their love and hospitality. With careful handwriting, Morante had dedicated the cane and gold dress to President Juanma Moreno. It was a surprise that I had prepared for him for having accepted his invitation to see the patron saint’s festivities “and for his great support for the bulls”, remembering the number of celebrations that Canal Sur has been broadcasting or the latest projects that the Department of Presidency, such as the creation of bullfighting prizes or the renewal of the regulations. Moreno boasted of being “before one of the great masters in the history of bullfighting to whom we owe affection, respect and admiration.” “We are waiting for you in the rings like May water, maestro.” All eyes were on Morante de la Puebla, who had once again become involved in the promotion and development of this festival: he set up his peculiar R4 van covered with posters to walking around with the advertising public address system, he took care of every last detail of the bullring and from early in the morning he was loading and unloading steers so that everything worked like clockwork. In the afternoon, all the details of the portable plaza were reminiscent of the Maestranza: its bugles, the Tejera Band, the elegant bailiffs – his daughter and Diego Ventura’s son –, the well-painted tables, the decorative garlands, the unbeatable arena and even a complete stop of halters. The never seen before in a portable plaza. The bullfighter did not rest: he prepared the horses, raffled the bulls, organized the parade, watched the young bailiffs, went and came to the bullpens, spoke with the Authority, attended to every greeting or request for photographs… «This has a job great, and even more so this year when there are two bulls, but it has been worth it,” he told this newspaper, thanking “Canal Sur and the Junta de Andalucía because without their support we could not have extended the party one more day. Regarding the fact that the bullfighting staff was there, with businessmen like Ramón Valencia, Simón Casas or Rafael García Garrido and ranchers of the stature of Justo Hernández (Garcigrande), Morante felt “tremendously grateful” that everyone came to his land. “to explore what happens here.” At eight in the afternoon, while the cigar makers enjoyed musical performances and the bullfighters undressed after their triumphs, Morante and his closest team unloaded the six Murteira Grave steers in the corrals of the Huerta de San Antonio that this morning will be run along Calle Larga in La Puebla. In this life, nothing is the result of chance.

