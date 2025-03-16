Red, green, blue. The history of the primary colors of light is known from ancient Egypt, but it is now when the value of the RGB acquires an industrial dimension by the hand of computer devices. In this young sector, Razer is emerging among the referents of a business where quality and compatibility mark the way forward. And the diversity of devices also gains weight, where equipment such as light strips, with keyboards, mice and all types of peripherals coexist. In this universe highlights the LED Aether Light Strip strip, with 2 meters, with the possibility of growing up to dozen meters and compatible with Amazon, Google and Matter ecosystems.

The accessory has a nominal power of 8 W, 13 V input voltage and the same output, but multiplied by four, up to 52 W. The connectivity of the strip runs on behalf of the Bluetooth and the Wi -Fi to 2.4 GHz. This access is especially practical for the ignition and off routines at any time without the need to open any application, by means of a dedicated button. The LED strip has a button, on and off, so as not to have to turn on the PC or mobile to manage the LED strip.

The extension of the strip is as easy as using an adapter that allows you to introduce the ends of each of the luminous ones. The device material is another of its strengths, thanks to its flexibility and robustness, although this last property complicates the installation in small and skined sites, a problem that is subsequent with an adhesive tape certainly effective in its mission.

The Razer Aether Light Bulb bulb have also earned the hearts of their users. As their sisters LED strips, these luminous are compatible with Google, Amazon and Matter, all under the command of Razer’s technological platform. The white color temperature ranges from 2700-6500 K, while the fuljo rises to 800 lumens (LM). The nominal power is 9 W and the synchronization with the ecosystem is performed by Bluetooth and Wi -Fi at 2.4 GHz.

These products admit a personalization similar to those of LED strips, to leave margin to the creativity of users. Finally, the Razer Aether Lamp Pro elevates the temperature of the white to the same levels as the Aether Light bulb, with a nominal power of 10 W, Bluetooth and Wi -Fi synchronization and with an output power of 10 W (two per 5 v). The lamp draws attention for its elegant design and the simplicity of three buttons, which allow autonomous use outside the smartphone or the PC.

One of them manages the ignition and off, another activates the RGB or the white and the third light, in the form of a wheel, manages the temperature of the light. In the test of the devices, arranged on the roof of a room, Razer’s bulbs are customized with the white light, while the light diversity requires the ignition of the PC, in order to manage the tone and intensity of the light bulbs. The LED strips cover the outline of three monitors, with their particular ambilight effect, although the simultaneity of the color of what it seems on the screen is not always achieved with what happens outside them. The prices are as follows: Razer Aether Light Strip, 149.99 euros; Razer Aether Light Bulb, 59.99 euros and Razer Aether Lamp Pro 149.99 euros.

