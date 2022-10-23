In the shadows of the Egyptian and Emirati flags, which waved in the hands of future generations in several cities from the capital Cairo to Port Said, various events were launched in Egypt, in preparation for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Emirati-Egyptian relations, under the slogan “Egypt and the Emirates are one heart”, which is organized by The UAE government, in cooperation with the Egyptian government, during the period from 26 to 28 October.

The preparations were accompanied by various coverages in the Egyptian media, which allocated large areas to shed light on the specificity of the bilateral relations that bring together the two brotherly countries, their history, and their most prominent stations.

Egyptian media reported statements by ministers and officials, and followed up on the details of the launch of a huge sports festival to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Egyptian-Emirati relations, in conjunction with the start of a bicycle race.

The Egyptian Minister of Culture, Dr. Nevin Al-Kilani, said that “the relations between Egypt and the UAE are exemplary relations of brotherhood,” noting that several cultural events will be organized on the occasion of the five decades since the establishment of relations between the two countries.

She stressed that “the celebration highlights the nature of the strength and durability of those relations spanning five decades of cooperation in various fields,” adding: “We congratulate ourselves and the entire Emirati people on this occasion,” describing the event as an occasion to celebrate “50 years of brotherhood, friendship, bond and support.”

The Egyptian Minister of Culture explained: “We celebrate a long history of distinguished relations, as the UAE was keen to provide support and assistance to Egypt in many stations,” stressing that the relations between the two countries, the government and the people, are exemplary, and history testifies to the UAE’s support for Egypt in various positions. a lot.

Al-Kilani said: “Many ministries are participating in the celebration organized in Egypt on this occasion, to highlight part of the size and diversity of these relations,” pointing out that the Ministry of Culture will hold a number of different events, including exhibitions of traditional crafts and forums for some special activities, which come as an expression of The spirit of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.

For his part, the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, launched, via video conference, a sports festival to celebrate the occasion.

He explained that “the celebration reflects the depth of relations between Egypt and the UAE, and the keenness to deepen these strong and solid relations at the governmental and popular levels,” pointing out that the occasion highlights the depth of the strategic relations between the two countries, government cooperation and the consensus of visions between the leaderships of the two countries and peoples.

He pointed out that the holding of sports festivals in the Egyptian governorates takes place in conjunction with a festival also organized in the new administrative capital, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Egyptian-Emirati relations.

The festival was launched in conjunction with the launch of a bicycle race in the governorates of Egypt, with the participation of 500 young men and women, and was preceded by a number of performances and sports.

