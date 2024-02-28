Mexico is filled with color! He Cervantino International Festival 2024 In its 52nd edition it will receive Brazil as country guest of honor already Oaxaca as guest of honor status.

Authorities of the Cervantino International Festival 2024 (FIC 52) reported in a press conference that the culture and colors of Brazil and Oaxaca They will be part of the renowned festival.

He FIC 52 you can enjoy the October 11 to 27 like every year, in the state of Guanajuato.

“It is a privilege for Brazil to be invited to show the best of its culture in an event as prestigious as the Cervantino festival,” said the ambassador of Brazil in Mexico, Fernando Coimbra.

“Brazil and Mexico share many characteristics, among them a strong sense of pride in relation to their own cultures,” he added.

The governor of OaxacaSalomón Jara Cruz, added that the state is prepared to collaborate with Brazil to present the 16 Oaxacan cultures.

“And above all, Afro-Mexicans who have a unique cultural identity, and surely there we will encounter history again in Brazil, Oaxaca, Mexico because as we well know, they are stories from the past that unite us today in the present and the future.” she added.

We are awaiting the publication of the program of the FIC 52which will be informed by the DEBATE team.