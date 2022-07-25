The birds perch on the concertinas, strategically avoiding the spikes, which flank the walls of the Navalcarnero prison in Madrid. As soon as you enter the center where 810 inmates live, there is a long corridor and white bars that reach the ceiling, a kind of dome through which light enters through plastic sheets, guilty of the heat tightening like in a greenhouse and that the cold sneaks in without mercy in the winter months. In that same corridor, which they call the M-30, 14 large-format paintings hang for the first time. They are from the artist Ikella Alonso and its colors serve to brighten up a place where freedom is just a memory. Never before has a prison been turned into an art gallery.

Two birds perched on the concertinas that flank the Navalcarnero prison in Madrid.

Víctor is enthusiastic about the Madrid painter’s exhibition during its opening in July, the only one to date by an artist outside the prison environment. The first thing this Argentine inmate says is that he wants more to be done. “Art poses unanswered questions and feeds our capacity for wonder. It is the other me that we have”, he reflects in front of the canvas that he likes the most. It is the one that recreates a scene of people gathered in a gallery that hosts an exhibition, within the obsession of this postmodernist artist to bring paintings within paintings.

Good humor impregnates the character of Víctor, who declares himself a fan of Guernica and the City of Arts and Sciences of Valencia. “Painting is a therapy and it catches you without having to take anything”, she jokes. Although he believes that not all inmates can connect with the art that the Navalcarnero prison brings them, thanks to this Solidarity for Development initiative and the Círculo de Bellas Artes, in a bid to offer quality culture; a useful integration tool that generates new concerns in the inmates so that they later pull them out once they serve their sentence. When talking about his own stay, Víctor points out that the human being is also a prisoner in the street of his problems and his accounts. “The survival instinct is the same here as there,” he says.

Víctor, an inmate of the Navalcarnero prison, in front of the painting he has chosen by Ikella Alonso.

One of the drawbacks that Juanma sees, another of the inmates, an admirer of hyperrealist painters such as Eduardo Naranjo, is that the corridor is too narrow to appreciate these large paintings properly. “Remoteness is needed,” he adds. Although she clearly recognizes the different emotions that navigate Alonso’s retrospective. He is struck by the chosen location, since the M-30 is the first and last thing the prisoner sees. For Juanma, that corridor that “mixes art on such a cold wall” combines in turn the sadness of entering with the joy of leaving.

“We are a lump in society, we are like tobacco, which is legal, but people prefer not to be associated with it,” Juanma thinks. In the end she chooses to see the glass as half full and ends up celebrating that with so much time on her hands she has approached reading and that now she feels freer after having escaped from one of the foreign prisons: “The slavery of the mobile”.

The artist from Madrid, Ikella Alonso, during the inauguration of his retrospective in July at the Navalcarnero prison in Madrid.

The order imprinted by the vertical brushstrokes that flood Ikella Alonso’s pieces commune, as if they were bars, with prison architecture. “It almost looks like a work created ex profeso”, the artist – who has participated in more than 100 individual and collective exhibitions – is surprised at the presentation of the center’s summer season, which includes workshops on Don Quixote and Kant or a series of documentary films.

The talk is held in a room where the inmates attend seated while reading the activities brochure, surrounded by shelves with a hundred books, a mus trophy made of paper, a wooden box with dominoes in which you can read written in ballpoint pen: “Long live Spain!”, a giant clock painted on the wall that marks 11:10 and the phrase “let ours stay yours”, tattooed on one of the arms of the inmates of this “respect module” , a category in which they have a certain flexibility and self-government when there is a commitment to take training, among others.

He was a History teacher, knows five languages ​​and is going to publish an article on the mentally ill in prisons in the Navalcarnero center’s magazine. This is what Javier says, who copes with captivity with a motto: “The key is to contribute”. What he values ​​most about this type of project is both the closeness to the outside world and the recognition that they exist as a group. His favorite painting is the most colorful, a landscape seen from satellite with which the exhibition closes, in which Javier enjoys peeking at the nods to Picasso, Velázquez, Matisse or Van Gogh in Alonso’s work. The iron prison routine becomes more bearable and he reaches this conclusion: “We are not so forgotten.”

David, an inmate at the Navalcarnero prison, in front of the painting he likes the most by Ikella Alonso. bald elm

Foucault’s book Watch out and punish, should not be a formula for prisons. It is the philosophy of Cristóbal Sánchez, president of Solidarios por el Desarrollo, who trusts in the healing power of culture and seeks to ensure that it enjoys a greater presence in penitentiary institutions, at the same level as technical training. He believes that it is possible to build “a community of interests where things flow.” The sociologist Lourdel Gil, deputy director general of Penitentiary Treatment and Management, agrees on this, who regrets that prisons remain on the margins and are only protagonists when someone famous enters or a negative episode occurs.

One of the black and white canvases, which alludes to the death of Ikella Alonso’s father, is the one chosen by David, a recluse who senses the influence of the black paints of Goya, the ones he created in the Quinta del Sordo, the Carabanchel estate where he lived before his exile. Article 25.2 of the Constitution establishes that the convicted person has the right “to access culture and the integral development of his personality.” David wants to remind him, who believes that prisons should be under the umbrella of the Ministry of Education: “These activities are part of the treatment. Many people have no principles and the culture makes them transform. It is a fundamental element to be respectful towards those of us who were not, it is the value that we have lost”.

