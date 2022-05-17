Next month Sony will distribute the PS5 covers announced at the end of last year: so far the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red versions have been released, but three more colors will join in June. Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple will hit stores on June 17 at a price of 55 euros, like the previous ones. The new covers reflect the colors of the DualSense controllers, which have already been released in all the color versions launched so far. The accessory is sold in both PS5 Digital and Disc versions, and installation is simple by removing them from both sides of the console. PS5 is currently on sale only with white cover included.