Five days of strike have been necessary for the Murcia City Council and the concessionary company of the urban bus service, the UTE Transportes de Murcia, to reach an agreement by which the workers will not suffer the planned cut of 42% of their salary, which will allow the ‘coloraos’ to circulate again from this Saturday.

The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, announced early this Friday afternoon that the negotiations between the City Council and the concessionaire were going to allow the urban bus service to be restored “as soon as possible”. “After three days of meetings, this morning we have reached a mutual agreement,” Serrano said, although the City Council evaded giving more details about it.

Serrano explained that “the most outstanding and important thing is that the employees will maintain their salary”, so the company will not go ahead with the 42% cut announced by the entity and which caused the mobilization of workers.

“I appreciate the willingness of the concessionaire to solve this situation and the patience of the workers,” said the Murcian councilor.

The cut meant that employees with an average base salary of about 1,500 euros would end up earning little more than 900 euros per month. The salary drop was also going to be applied to bonuses and supplements; They were going to be left without their March pay and they were not going to raise the expected amount of the annual salary review either.

However, the workers did not make it easy for the company or the City Council when it came to accepting the conditions. After learning the details of the agreement, the works council called a meeting in the early afternoon, which lasted around four hours.

The main stumbling block was that the employees wanted to have a written verbal commitment that the files that the company had opened on them for calling an illegal strike would be rendered null and void.

“These sanctions ranged from three months without a job and salary to dismissal,” said the president of the committee, Miguel Cano, who indicated that, after the crossing of numerous calls during these hours, “we have agreed to trust the word of the company and the City Council that they will be closed. His intention was to have this commitment in writing.

«In any case, we are very happy to return to work, which is what we have always wanted; We have taken a weight off our shoulders”, said Cano, who thanked all the support received during these days by the citizens of Murcia.

On Tuesday, the signing



The company and the City Council are expected to ratify this agreement next Tuesday, May 16. The UTE would have achieved that the Murcian Consistory also annuls the disciplinary file that it opened last Monday, for which the procedures to terminate the urban transport service contract were initiated. And that he recognizes the costs of operating the service as of this month; the company would have agreed to give up the previous six months.

The file, signed by the Councilor for Sustainable Mobility, Carmen Fructuoso, was based on the report of its technicians, who alleged breach of the concessionaire’s contract. “We are facing serious negligence in the provision of the service for reasons that do not obey force majeure,” she pointed out.

In addition, it was recalled that in clause 18.2.1 of the contract specifications it was established as a very serious infraction to stop providing the service except in cases of force majeure or justified cause, communicated and known by the Administration fifteen days in advance, and authorized by her.