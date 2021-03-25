Boulder (Colorado) Police Department photo of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. HANDOUT / AFP

On March 16, the same day that three different shootings took place in Atlanta (Georgia) with eight deaths, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa bought a Ruger AR-556 pistol, a lighter variant with a smaller barrel than the AR-15 assault rifle. Last Monday, Alissa shot her way into a supermarket in the city of Boulder, Colorado, killing 10 people. He entered the establishment armed with a rifle and a pistol, one of which was the weapon he had acquired days ago, according to the account contained in the sworn statement of the investigators and the witnesses to the police.

After shooting time after time, Alissa tore off the combat vest she was wearing and shed the rest of her outfit until she was in her underwear and surrendered to the police assault team that surrounded her. Shot wounded and bloodied, the 21-year-old, who was accompanied by two officers in assault uniforms to a stretcher to be transported to the hospital, asked to see his mother.

Alissa came to the United States from Raqa (Syria) as a baby more than two decades ago. Born in 1999, the young man who faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted by a 12-person jury. He cannot be sentenced to death since the State of Colorado abolished the maximum penalty last year, just this Wednesday the 24th a year ago.

Since 10 more people have joined the long and endless list of those killed in mass shootings, the question remains why. What leads a young man living in a quiet and affluent city of 100,000 people northwest of Denver to commit such a massacre? Different North American mass media try to explain these days, either from a brother of the assailant or from school or sports companions, Alissa’s character, to start out why.

According to one of his 34-year-old brothers – there are a total of 11, including the one now detained – Alissa suffered from paranoia and was convinced, from the time he went to high school, that someone was chasing him and watching him. “On one occasion he was eating in a restaurant with one of our sisters and he told her that there were people in the parking lot waiting to take him away. She went outside and there was no one. We don’t know what was going on in his head ”, Ali Aliwi Alissa told The Daily Beast.

For the brother, Alissa suffers from some kind of mental illness, thus distancing herself from the theses that suggest that what happened could have some political content, since in some of the comments on the Facebook page -now blocked- of the assailant there were references to the Islam. “At school he suffered a lot of harassment. He was a normal child, but after going through high school he began to be very antisocial. “

The assault charge he suffered in 2017 may underpin this theory. In that year, Alissa punched, without saying a word, a classmate. His explanation: a few days before he had laughed at him and launched racial insults. Alissa was sentenced to two months that she served on provisional freedom and to 48 hours of community service. His bad losing is also attested by his colleagues on the team he practiced wrestling with. Although no one believes that he was capable of something like that. It was more about not accepting defeat. “One day he threw his head protection to the ground and even insulted the coaches,” a colleague who identifies himself as Conrad tells the Daily Beast. “When he got angry it was scary, I’m not going to lie,” he declares to the The Washington Post Angel Hernández, another wrestling partner. After that day, he did not appear at the gym again.

Hernández insists on the hypothesis that each time Alissa was getting into her own dark world, fostering her antisociality and her persecution mania. But for this young man, a year younger than Alissa, it is impossible to reconcile with the idea that a boy who was also “genuine and nice” added to the sad list of cold-blooded murderers who kill indiscriminately.

“Ahmad’s family are good people”

After arriving in the United States in 2002, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s family prospered financially after opening and acquiring several restaurants serving Middle Eastern food. Contacted in Syria, a cousin does not quite believe that what they tell him is true. “Has he really killed 10 people?” Asks Abdullah, quoted by the newspaper. The Washington Post and that he chooses not to provide his last name. “How can it be true?” He insists in his bewilderment. “All of Ahmad’s family are good people, they have never had problems, neither in Syria nor in the US,” he points out.

The Alissa family had moved to the neighborhood they now live in a little over a year and a half ago. Several generations of the family coexist in the house. According to a neighbor cited by the newspaper of the US capital, they used to receive many visits, but did not interact much with the rest of the residents in the area. The police searched every corner of the two-story house, with solar panels on the roof, in which the young Alissa lived, on Monday night, to try to find answers to the nonsense. According to local televisions, since then the family has barricaded themselves in their home, covered the windows and did not respond to a knock on the door.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the informative keys of the present time of the region.