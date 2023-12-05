With steady steps towards achieving climate neutrality by 2050, the UAE is progressing, as governmental and societal efforts integrate to reach this strategic national goal, which is being translated into reality through tireless efforts made by federal and local authorities in the country to expand frameworks of cooperation with the private sector. Strengthening community partnerships and raising awareness of the importance of increasing green spaces in all cities and regions of the country, as trees and plants play a major role in reducing carbon emissions and protecting ecosystems from the effects of climate change.

Green spaces are being expanded at a rapid pace throughout the year, and community awareness is increasing among students and new generations about environmental issues and the importance of interacting with national programs and initiatives aimed at protecting natural resources and combating desertification, which is proven every year by broad community participation from different age groups in a week. Afforestation, in its 43rd edition last March, under the slogan “Together, Let’s Plant the Emirates,” witnessed a remarkable presence by school students, various federal and local government agencies, and private sector institutions, which reflects a high degree of responsibility towards environmental issues.

Positive effect

The “National Sustainability” campaign, which was recently launched to coincide with preparations for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which continues until the 12th of this month in Expo City Dubai, is an ideal platform to showcase the UAE’s efforts in protecting the environment, as the campaign devoted a focus Especially for “Climate Action Champions” with the aim of highlighting individual participation in innovative initiatives in the field of climate action to build a more sustainable society.

The campaign aims to spread awareness about environmental sustainability issues, encourage community participation, and support national strategies related to climate action, in order to achieve a positive impact on individuals’ behavior and responsibilities, leading to an environmentally conscious society.

Legislation and laws

The UAE is keen to issue legislation and laws to protect the environment and natural resources, preserve biological diversity, and prohibit Cabinet Resolution No. (18) of 2018 regarding the cultivation of local plants and the preservation of nature “any act that would harm the environmental balance and biological diversity of the natural environment, including cutting off Or uprooting, burning or destroying any tree, shrub or local grasses, and damaging, destroying or causing any damage to geological formations and natural habitats that are home to local plants.”

The decision aims to “enhance the participation of various groups of society in improving the environment and preserving biological diversity, developing the natural habitats of local plants in the country, rehabilitating the natural habitats of local plants, developing natural resources and preserving biological diversity.”

Municipalities in each emirate are working to increase green areas and the number of trees, in order to achieve environmental and aesthetic benefits. During the first half of this year, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality succeeded in planting thousands of flowering, fruitful and cosmetic trees, planting 2,967 flowering trees, 2,888 fruit trees, and 1,076 trees. In addition to caring for hundreds of thousands of trees and millions of square meters of green areas.

The green spaces and gardens in Dubai are witnessing continuous growth, as they extend over more than 43 million square metres. The area of ​​green spaces in the city of Sharjah is 22 million square metres, while its area in Ajman reaches two million and 214 thousand square metres.

Unified guide

The Unified Municipal Guide – Department of Planting of Public Places, issued by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, stressed that “natural enemies must be used to control pests, by relying on integrated pest management, which includes all elements of control, and surrounding farms and gardens with plants that control pests.”

Regarding seasonal plants, the unified guide stipulates the development of a well-thought-out plan for growing plants, identifying the plants that can be grown in the mild and cold winter period (winter season flowers), identifying the species that can be grown in the hot summer period (summer season flowers), and making the most of the species. Which does not consume large amounts of water.

Given the uniqueness of date palm trees, and their place in the country’s heritage, history and environment, the unified guide emphasized the necessity of treating them with the utmost attention and care to maintain their sustainability.