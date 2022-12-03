The Dutch national team wears orange during football matches, although it is not a color in the country’s flag, which carries the tricolor, red, white and blue.

And he knows Dutch national team Being one of the strongest teams in football history, it is also known for its bright orange uniform, which has been associated with many legends, such as Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp and Arjen Robben.

Orange is the color of the Dutch royal family, the Orange-Nassau family, and as such it has been considered the country’s national color for hundreds of years.

The “Orange-Nassau” family is considered a branch of the German Nassau family, and it played a central role in political life in the Netherlands, and sometimes in Europe, since William Orange I of Orange, who organized the Dutch revolution against Spanish rule, which, after the Eighty Years’ War, led to the establishment of a state Dutch independent.

And today, on royal birthdays, the Dutch tricolor flag is flown around the country, with an orange flag above it.

Every year on April 27th, Amsterdam, and all other Dutch cities, turns orange.

The Dutch national football team is not the only Dutch team to wear orange kits, as the tradition is followed in hockey, rugby and other sports as well.

The Dutch national team is nicknamed “Oranje” or “Orange”.