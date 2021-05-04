An entertaining robot and construction game comes to Xbox.The Colonist offers us a fun and relaxing experience where we can build our own colony with the help of a team of charming robots that have an automated production system. The game comes from the hand of Auroch Digital Y CodebyFire, has great references in classics such as The Settlers and the series Anno.
The Colonists is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
A group of robots have escaped from earth and now roam free through the galaxy, our mission is to build a new home for them, as they long to start a new stage of their lives and thus be able to realize one of their biggest dreams: Simulate a human civilization. Each of our robots has different jobs that will allow us to help them with their dream, such as harvesting crops, fishing in the lake and transporting resources.
This strategy game has received some improvements since its launch on PC to make its experience on consoles much more enjoyable for gamers. Some of these are the new controls and the user interface that have been redesigned to make the game more fun and intuitive. They have also added some changes to the robotic hats, to make your robots look more stylish.
The Colonists It offers us 14 missions that we can carry out individually, although it also has a free mode, where they will allow us to build our own colony without any limitations. The game will include some special challenges where we can test our wits and speed.
We will be able to discover new lands and do everything possible to make survival possible. To do this, we must gather resources that will allow us to build farms and factories that will serve as homes for our robots.
You can already find The Colonists on the Microsoft Store At a price of € 23.99. These robots need a home. Are you ready to see this robotic civilization born in your hands?
