Twelve years the idea germinated in Felipe Gálvez's head. He tried to think of options, but none of them excited him as much as this one. It was a period film, his debut film and intended to be filmed in Tierra del Fuego. He found out about the event in an independent newspaper and found it striking that he never studied this fact in school nor was it part of the official history. He had a kind of deja vu, since he felt that it was like a reflection of other historical moments that Chile “tries not to talk about” and “avoids revisiting them.” “I found it striking that the Selk'nam genocide was so hidden,” says the 41-year-old director from Santiago, Chile.

From that idea and curiosity was born The settlers, the first film by Felipe Gálvez that, before being released commercially in Chile, made a wide tour of festivals, including the prestigious Cannes event, where it won the International Film Press Federation award for best film in its last edition. The film is set at the end of the 19th century, when sheep ranches cover more and more territory in Chilean Patagonia. In 1893, Segundo, a Chilean mestizo; Maclenan, an English soldier, and Bill, an American mercenary, undertake an expedition on horseback to delimit and claim the lands that the State has granted to José Menéndez. What appears to be an administrative expedition turns into a violent hunt for onas—also known as Selk'nam—, the natives of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago.

Camilio Arinicibia, Sam Spruell and Mark Stanley, in the roles of Segundo Molina, Colonel Martin and Alexander MacLennan. Sidereal Cinema (Sensacine)

“I found it interesting to go to an unknown moment in history, where there is also a lot of violence to reflect on the present. I go to the Selk'nam genocide from the white point of view, from the point of view of those who carry out violence and crimes to reflect on things that, for me, are happening in the present. It is a reflection on things from the present and the history of my country 100 years ago, 50 years ago and what can happen to any story that was not written,” explains the director via video call from his residence in France.

Gálvez says that the script took him around four years to finish. Much of the information that he took to tell the story are documents and research that began to emerge just between 15 and 20 years ago, about what happened around the year 1800, which is when the process of invasion and colonization began. The film was based on ethnographic information from travels, on studies and documents that talk about what the Selk'nam were like, how they lived as a people, but mainly on some files from the first judge that Chile sent to investigate the crimes committed in Tierra del Fuego. The investigation of this emissary of the State, who stayed in the house of José Menéndez, a Spanish businessman considered as The King of Patagonia, given that created one of the largest fortunes in the region and controlled large tracts of land in Chile and Argentina—played in the film by Alfredo Castro—resulted in the publication of the Summary of humiliations inflicted on indigenous people of Tierra del Fuego.

From this document, interviews with ranchers, police chiefs and foremen were derived. that bear witness to what happened. “In all of America there is a José Menéndez, there is a foreman, there are mestizos, characters in whom one relies on the history of our continent to build this story that works independently of whether one knows or does not know the history of Chile. I believe that those who have been colonized and the countries that have been colonizers manage to recognize themselves in the film, which does not seek to be a historical document. My quest is to make a reflection through cinema and a universal film about, as the title says, the settlers, the colonizers and when the colonization processes are provoked,” explains the director.

A still from the film, winner of the critics' prize at the Cannes Festival. Sidereal Cinema (Sensacine)

The intention and cinematographic experience that Gálvez thought for the film was a “visceral” one, in which the viewer can feel that they are taking the journey alongside these characters and become complicit in what happens. For this reason, the great locations, the ambient and atmospheric sound, as well as the photography, were conceived, as he explains, to be experienced in cinema. Within this logic, the co-writer, along with Antonia Girardi, thought about the film through modules or chapters. The first part was conceived as a western with touches of adventure, on horseback, and with explicit violence. And the second, with touches of drama and thriller political, which happens indoors, but where what is said is “extremely violent.”

“The two structures of the film go through different layers and types of violence. One is outdoors and physically executed. The other, inside, in an armchair where it is performed silently and in words. For me the film is extremely cinephile and as it transforms and captivates the viewer, it allows you to understand what the techniques of cinema are to manipulate, because what the film also seeks is to reflect on cinema as this machine that is part of the rewriting of the history of the 20th century,” he says.

Alexander MacLennan points a gun at Colonel Martin, in a frame of the film. Sidereal Cinema (Sensacine)

On the same topic and related to gender western with which it is presented The settlers, says that this is a tool and invention of cinema, of the American continent, to show that it was a civilized continent. He affirms that this genre talks about crimes, massacres and that it transforms the cowboy, the white man, into a hero; while it puts the indigenous in the past, as uncivilized. For this reason, he himself maintains that part of the phrase that George Orwell coined in 1944, “History is written by the victors,” also applies to cinema. “The film tries to reflect on who are those winners who have written history. “What are they hiding, what is the counterpoint of history and why do the victors not want to see what is behind it,” he adds.

The settlers It premieres in Chile on January 18, while in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia and Peru, the established date is January 25. In Argentina and Uruguay it will be available from February 1 and finally on February 8 in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. Gálvez is looking forward to the premiere of the film in Chilean territory and how it will be received, not as a “crude provocation” or to alter, but rather to generate a conversation from another point of view.

“I think the reaction is going to be interesting, because first of all, when you make films you often try to put a topic on the agenda that is not part of it. There are going to be people who share the vision, people who won't. What interests me is to provoke a conversation, like moving the water a little, generating a wave that achieves a little movement. The film is not propaganda, it is a fiction that, above all, has ideas of cinema and that hopefully allows the viewer to think about many other things,” he concludes.