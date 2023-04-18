EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Mexico is the largest importer of plastic garbage in Latin America and the main destination for that generated and exported by the United States. The movement of plastic waste into Mexico—which can take hundreds of years to degrade—is not new, according to existing official statistics. However, shipments doubled between 2019 and 2021 to 167,548 tons, even after implementing an international convention to regulate cross-border trade in this material.

This is one of the main conclusions of the digital statistical map developed by the groups gathered in the GAIA environmental platform in the project Colonialism of plastic garbage and its use as fuel in Mexicowhich was presented this Monday and which brings together for the first time and on a single website the existing figures on the cross-border movement of plastic waste in the country in a context of a lack of information on the subject.

The organizations and researchers consulted agreed that obtaining reliable information that allows for a clear picture on this topic is not easy. In addition, they ensure that the Mexican authorities in environmental matters lack even data beyond economic figures. “Neither the Semarnat [Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales] nor the Profepa [Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente] they have information related to the movement of plastic waste, so there is no certainty of the danger, nor the final destination of the waste, once it enters the country,” says Marisa Jacott, director of common bordersone of the organizations that authored the project.

For Alethia Vázquez, a professor and researcher at the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana-Xochimilco who is an expert in urban waste, there are many gaps when it comes to plastics. “We lack data. We do not know, for example, how much is recycled in Mexico, we can know what is imported, what is officially registered, but there is a lot of illegal importation,” says the expert, who has coordinated the first National Inventory of Plastics in Mexico. presented last friday. The initiative was commissioned by the federal government with resources from the United Nations.

“Waste colonialism” in evidence

Based on information from SIAVI, the main tariff information bank in Mexico —which stopped updating in 2022— the interactive map shows that imports of plastic waste from the United States, under tariff fraction 3915, went from 73,534 tons in 2019 to 167,548 tons in 2021. The waste from the main Mexican trading partner represents 95% of the total plastic garbage that reaches the country. In addition, according to these data, the country also received plastic waste in 2021 from Italy (1,771 tons), Guatemala (1,356), Germany (993) and Austria (733). América Futura tried unsuccessfully to obtain the figures for 2022 through the National Association of the Plastics Industry.

Environmental organizations observing this phenomenon have dubbed it “plastic trash colonialism,” which is seen in exports from the United States to Latin America, and from Europe to Southeast Asia. “It is a form of environmental domination or exploitation that is generated through the cross-border shipment of waste from developed to less developed countries,” says Marisa Jacott, of Common Borders. It is, in general, toxic waste or difficult to manage, from developed countries to the most disadvantaged or with weak legislation.

The increase in imports of plastic waste to Mexico is explained by the closure of China to this type of import, the lax supervision of the Mexican authorities and the incomplete implementation of the Plastics Amendment to the Basel Convention. However, for Alethia Vázquez, the biggest problem is internal: “It is in the consumption that we make of plastic in Mexico. That is the biggest contribution to plastic pollution. 20 years ago, of all the waste that was generated, 5% was plastic and now we are between 15% and 20%”.

The rebound effect of the Chinese ban

The map collects figures from 2015, when Mexico received 53,264 tons of plastic waste. It shows that shipments from the United States and other countries remain constant over the years, with some annual increases, but with peaks in 2020 and 2021. One possible explanation is that China closed its borders to imports of plastic waste in 2018 after to have been the main destination for them. A year earlier, that country had received some 7.3 million tons of plastic waste from developed countries.

“China was receiving 70% of the plastic waste from the European Union, Japan and the United States, which were the ones that were flooding its territory,” says Jacott. Closing the door on them undoubtedly impacted international trade flows and could be behind the increase in imports to Mexico. Another reason that explains the increase, according to experts, is that the Mexican government has not finished implementing the Amendment to the Basel Convention on Control of transboundary movements of hazardous waste and its disposal, which entered into force in January 2021.

The purpose of the amendment is to regulate and reduce the international movement of plastics from incorporating them as hazardous waste. Countries that export contaminated plastics are forced to request permission from the receiving country, while clean plastics destined for recycling continue without requiring a prior request for consent, thanks to the modification of annex 9 of the agreement.

The almost 68% increase in Mexican waste imports from the United States in 2021 shows that implementation has not finished, says José Manuel Arias, director of the Santo Tomás Ecological Association. The problem is in the plastics considered non-hazardous and that do not require a permit. “Semarnat does not put any control on these imports. Its regulations are totally lax for the entry of these wastes”, says Arias. The environmentalist presumes that countless plastics that cannot be recycled enter under the protection of this annex, but there are no reviews.

The incineration problem

There is no real dimension of the impact of importing plastic waste. In a letter to the senateIn relation to the Agreement Amendment, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, saw positive that Mexico recycles waste for the United States, something that Arias attributes to the business that this could represent.

An immediate risk that environmental organizations warn is an increase in incineration as a method of recycling plastic, something that is allowed by the law for waste management in Mexico, but which is another source of contamination. “Soft drink companies and food producers say they comply with recycling but they are burning all their plastics,” says Marisa Jacott. The beneficiaries are cement companies that burn plastic waste as fuel and save millions of dollars in gas, she adds.

On the other hand, if Mexico refused to import, it could not justify being a strong exporter of plastic waste. According to GAIA, it sent more than 750,000 tons to other countries between 2016 and 2021, a figure that opens the possibility that Mexico is a springboard and that it receives waste to later resend it elsewhere.