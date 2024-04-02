If you think of Florida you probably imagine the amusement parks of Orlando, the nightlife of Miami, or the beautiful beaches of the Keys. But maybe I didn't know that In this state is the iconic city of San Agustín, the oldest in America. This is its history and all the attractions it offers.

Today Florida's historic coast welcomes millions of visitors who fall in love with Ponte Vedra Beach and, of course, San Agustín, a town full of history and beauty combining fun in the sun, art, culture, world-class cuisine and a great memory.

Saint Augustine tells a story of more than 450 years. Among the places of interest is the legendary Bridge of Lions that spans Matanzas Bay, a promenade that reflects the glories of Imperial Spain. But its old streets also tell the story of the United States.

The place shows Spanish-style architecture, but is differentiated by its exceptional natural environment and its warm climate throughout the year. Today it offers a little something for everyone, from sports enthusiasts to nature lovers.

In addition to being able to spend a few relaxing days on the beach or visiting some of the art galleries, St. Augustine is a place that commemorates its history. You can take a trip on tall sailboats reminiscent of the galleons of centuries ago, or go to the House Museum where you can see representations of sword fighting.

But not everything is history, The place also has photography exhibitions, concerts, wine festivalsgastronomic fairs, as well as various initiatives aimed at environmental conservation.

St. Augustine, Florida, a little of its long history

The beginning of San Agustín dates back to the year 1562 when Philip II of Spain sent an expedition to confront the French who were at the mouth of the St. Johns River. The group sent moved along the coast and Pedro Menéndez de Avilés left a small force in the port of San Agustín.

St. Augustine became an area under Spanish control. In 1586, The English sailor, Sir Francis Drake, attacked and burned the place, but the Spanish rebuilt it. Although the area received repeated English and American Indian attacks over the next few centuries, the Spanish maintained control.

Under the Treaty of Paris, England finally acquired Florida as one of the rewards of the war against the French and the Indians. However, in 1783, she returned him to Spain. But the United States managed to negotiate absolute control of the peninsula in 1821.

In 1845 Florida became part of the United States, but in 1861, it seceded from the Union and became part of the Confederacy. Although, in 1862, St. Augustine surrendered to Union forces and was peacefully occupied for the remainder of the Civil War. With the end of the war, it finally became a tourist center.