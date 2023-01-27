The Kingdom of the Netherlands comprises several islands in the former colonies of the Caribbean. These are three autonomous countries (Aruba, Saint Martin and Curaçao) and three special municipalities (Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba), and the Dutch kings, Guillermo and Máxima, together with his eldest daughter, Princess Amalia, 19 years old. The heiress to the throne of the Orange dynasty accompanies her parents for the first time on a journey of this kind, designed to introduce her to her inhabitants. The trip is marked by the memory of the colonial past and its slavery legacy, and coincides with two anniversaries: the 21 years of marriage of the sovereigns, celebrated in Amsterdam on February 2, 2002, and the decade that has elapsed since the queen’s abdication Beatriz, mother of the current monarch, and, therefore, the 10 years since Guillermo’s accession to the throne.

At the beginning of January, the Dutch government apologized “for the role played in its day by the State in the trade and exploitation of human beings during the 250 years of the colonial era.” According to the information service of the royal house, the agenda of the kings and the princess includes that past “as one of the central issues.” In fact, one of your first stops will be to see the slave cabins at Witte Pan, the natural salt flats on the island of Bonaire where they were forced to work. They are a historical monument and remind us that they extracted salt there in extreme heat and without protection. After slavery was abolished in 1863, nearly a thousand people were freed. Built in 1850, it is one of the few physical reminders of slavery in the world, because they were considered merchandise without rights or personal belongings.

In Curaçao, the royal entourage will visit the old colonial Knip house, located in what was a 17th century plantation, on the west coast of the country. A revolt broke out there in 1795 led by a slave named Tula, who was later executed. The uprising was the largest act of organized resistance in the former Netherlands Antilles, and the royal family will speak to descendants of those slaves. The Dutch sovereign has not apologized as head of state, but a gesture is expected once two investigations have been concluded. The first looks for colonial works in the private collection of art of the Crown; It is carried out by an independent commission of experts and will last for at least a year and a half. The second deals with the House of Orange’s ties to slavery and will last for three years. This has been commissioned to the Dutch University of Leiden.

The kings of the Netherlands, Guillermo and Máxima, with their daughter Amalia during the young woman’s first speech before the Council of State of the Netherlands, in The Hague, on December 8, 2021. GTRES

The kings and princess Amalia plan to stay in the Caribbean until next February 9. It is a long stay that includes contact with the population, tours of natural parks to highlight the effect of climate change and contact with the youngest citizens. Despite the protocol, the exit will allow the princess to escape for a few days from her daily reality. Since it became known that the future Dutch queen is supposedly on the target of organized crime, she has special surveillance that prevents her from leading a normal life. The Government has reduced her movements, and she practically goes to the University of Amsterdam to return later to the Huis ten Bosch palace in The Hague. It is the official residence that she shares with her parents and her two sisters, Alexia and Ariana, but she wanted to enjoy a flat with other students. It was one of her wishes, as she pursues a degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics that she started in early September in Amsterdam.

On the trip there will also be time for guided tours, exhibitions, education, and hiking in the AriKok National Park, which covers 20% of Aruba’s surface. In Saint Martin —according to the note published by the royal household— they will participate in the effort to rebuild the island, hit by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Upon their return to the Netherlands, Dutch public television (NOS) will broadcast a special program about the caribbean tour Scheduled for February 10, it is titled Amalia and the Dutch Caribbeanand focuses the account of the tour of the Orange on the experience gained by the heiress when officially appearing in the Atlantic territories.