Colonel Sukharevsky, who fired the “first shot” in the Donbass, became Syrsky’s deputy.

Colonel Vadim Sukharevsky has been appointed Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Alexander Syrsky. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

In 2014, Sukharevsky fired the “first shot” from the Ukrainian side in Donbass: he violated the order not to open fire against an armed detachment.

In 2014, Sukharevsky intervened in the conflict between supporters of secession from Ukraine and the special services

The “first shot” incident occurred on April 13, 2014. Sukharevsky then headed the 3rd company of the 80th brigade, operating in the vicinity of Slavyansk, his call sign was Barsuk. The day before, a detachment under the command of Igor Strelkov (Girkin) captured a police station in Slavyansk, but the commander of the Ukrainian brigade gave the order not to open fire: he feared a repeat of the experience at Euromaidan, when the shooting led to the arrest of police officers.

Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak / Reuters

That day, Sukharevsky decided to violate the order. A group of SBU special forces and a company of paratroopers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were attacked by an armed detachment of supporters of secession from Ukraine, and Sukharevsky intervened in the conflict.

“I gave the command to move forward in the armored personnel carrier and sat in the gunner’s seat so that all responsibility for this decision would rest with me. I decided to open lethal fire myself,” he said in an interview.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be responsible for the development of unmanned systems

In his new post, Sukharevsky will be responsible for the development of unmanned systems and the use of drones. Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko previously reported that he will head the Unmanned Systems Forces (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia). “Colonel Vadim Sukharevsky will head the Unmanned Systems Forces, the creation of which Zelensky recently announced,” Goncharenko was quoted as saying. TASS.

Shortly before this, Zelensky reported that he had conversations with commanders at various levels, including Sukharevsky. He also noted him among those being considered for leadership positions in the Ukrainian army.