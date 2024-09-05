Colonel Matviychuk: Many tasks within the Ukrainian conflict have already been completed

Russia has already fulfilled most of the tasks set by the country’s President Vladimir Putin in the context of the Ukrainian conflict, military expert and retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk said in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Many tasks have already been practically completed. This is the protection of the residents of Donbass, the demilitarization of Ukraine is almost complete, denazification is in progress, and bringing to justice those who committed war crimes is also in progress. I think that those who committed crimes in Kursk, Kharkov, Kherson will ultimately be punished,” the colonel said.

In addition, according to him, Russia has established almost complete control over the DPR and LPR, and controls three-quarters of the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that from August 24 to 30, Russian troops occupied seven settlements in the SVO zone: Novozhelannoye Orlovka, Kamyshevka, Nikolaevka and Konstantinovka of the DPR, Stelmakhovka of the Luhansk People’s Republic, and Sinkovka of the Kharkiv region.