Colonel Koshkin called the new Russian Scalpel drone obedient in the Northern Military District zone

New Russian loitering munition The Scalpel is almost as good as the Lancet drone in terms of performance. A military expert, head of the department of political analysis and socio-psychological processes of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, retired colonel Andrei Koshkin, told Lenta.ru about this. He named its main features.

According to assessments of the use in the special military operation (SVO) zone, they give a mostly positive description. It is well controlled, very obedient, and most importantly stable when diving on a target. The fighters handle it easily, and it is very simple to prepare for flight. These points are very important for combat operations Andrey Koshkinmilitary expert, retired colonel

“Scalpel is a cheaper analogue of our Lancet. Our Lancet is now known all over the world; it is a kamikaze drone. What is important, having studied the parameters of using the Lancet in the conditions of the Northern Military District, we came to the conclusion that it is possible to prepare a more budget-friendly option, which, in principle, will not be inferior and will generally provide more effective destruction of armored targets. And so, such a “Scalpel” appeared. It costs about 300 thousand rubles, I think this is a more advanced option in all respects,” he explained.

At the same time, the specialist noted that the Scalpel is somewhat inferior in characteristics to the Lancet.

As previously reported, the Russian military began using the new Scalpel drone in the Ukrainian conflict zone. 15 models have already been sent to the front. The Vostok design bureau began producing 20 products per month. If necessary, production will be increased.