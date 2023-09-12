Colonel Knutov announced that Ukrainian Armed Forces units were in a fire “bag”

Military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces (ADF), retired colonel Yuri Knutov commented to Lente.ru on the successful failure of the attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to go on the offensive in the southern Donetsk direction. The specialist explained that this happened due to the actions of Russian artillery.

“Now the enemy is trying to find the weakest area on the front line and attack our positions. Before this there were heavy battles in the Rabotino area. Today, Ukrainian units find themselves in a fire “bag”. This is the situation in the southern Donetsk direction,” Knutov said.

In the southern Donetsk direction, on the one hand, the enemy is advancing, on the other hand, our artillery is effectively responding to his attacks Yuri Knutovmilitary expert, director of the Air Defense Forces Museum, retired colonel

He also predicted “very heavy fighting” in the southern Donetsk direction.

“The most important thing is that the enemy has not yet penetrated even the first line of defense. He is trying to do this, groping, tightening up reserves, but (…) the effectiveness of these actions is still low,” the expert added.

Earlier, the head of the press center of the group of Russian troops “Vostok” Oleg Chekhov reported that the group’s artillerymen thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to go on the offensive in one of the sectors of the southern Donetsk direction. According to him, during the battle the Russian military managed to hit a column of enemy equipment with manpower with concentrated fire.