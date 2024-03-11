Colonel Matviychuk allowed a forceful change of power in Ukraine

Dissatisfaction with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky among the military has been growing since the summer of 2023, military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk said in a conversation with Lenta.ru. He admitted that officers and generals might try to overthrow the current head of state.

“Dissatisfaction with Zelensky has been brewing since the middle of last summer, when Artemovsk was surrendered, when friction began with [бывшим главнокомандующим Вооруженными силами Украины (ВСУ) Валерием] Zaluzhny. Elite units, such as the Marine Corps and the landing force, are especially dissatisfied with the president. If Russia continues its offensive actions, a coup in the country is indeed possible, because many generals and officers would like to replace Zelensky,” Matviychuk noted.

The colonel did not rule out the possibility that the coup attempt could be successful. He added that the current commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, does not enjoy authority.

“The US was extremely unhappy with this replacement. Zaluzhny was removed solely because Zelensky demanded it. But Syrsky is weak, both from the point of view of an organizer and as a military leader. In addition, he is an ethnic Russian, speaks Ukrainian poorly, and does not enjoy authority. So a coup is possible,” the military man concluded.

Earlier, information appeared in the media that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were allegedly dissatisfied with the reshuffle in the military leadership and were discussing the overthrow of Vladimir Zelensky.