Colonel Knutov called the sensory “suit” the main feature of the Su-57 aircraft

Thanks to the presence of a special sensory “suit,” the Russian Su-57 fighter is capable of remaining undetected on the battlefield and disabling enemy air defense systems. Military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, retired colonel Yuri Knutov told Lenta.ru about this.

“The Su-57 is a truly unique machine. The Su-57 has some elements of a sixth generation aircraft, this was demonstrated when it flew in remote control mode. The cabin is fully glazed and protected from electromagnetic radiation. Stealth technologies are used in the main elements of the aircraft itself, which makes it inconspicuous,” Knutov said.

He has a sensory “suit” that allows him to see all objects around him Yuri Knutovmilitary expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, retired colonel

He also added that the Su-57 managed to demonstrate itself on the territory of Ukraine, where it was able to disable significant military infrastructure facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“In addition, the Su-57 is equipped with ultra-modern sights, and instead of a co-pilot there is a computer with elements of artificial intelligence. Now engines are also being finalized that will allow the aircraft to fly at extremely low altitudes at supersonic speeds,” concluded Lenta.ru’s interlocutor.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Su-57 fighter was equipped with an intra-fuselage long-range cruise missile. It was noted that the developers managed to significantly reduce the dimensions of the ammunition. As reported, this was possible thanks to the “perfectly refined folding wing design and internal layout, as well as the use of a new small-sized bypass turbojet engine.”