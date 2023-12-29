The head of the Department of Political Science and Sociology of the Russian Economic University named after G.V. Plekhanov, retired Colonel Andrei Koshkin, called the key feature of the Serp anti-drone complex being developed in Russia the ability of the system to fight a swarm of drones.

In conversation with Lenta.Ru on Friday, December 29, the specialist noted that “the results of the production of weapons and military equipment are constantly being understood together with military personnel.” According to him, defense industry enterprises are actively interacting with the requests of the Russian Armed Forces on the line of combat contact. Thus, engineers from enterprises directly come to the combat zone and collect military opinions on the use of certain installations and weapons systems, after which they return to the enterprises and modernize weapons.

Koshkin noted, “today the modernized Serp anti-drone complex is arriving.” The system combines the functions of electronic detection and countering small UAVs.”

“Sickle” can detect a drone and immediately counter it. It can work either on one target or against a swarm of drones, since “today they shoot in “packets” of drones and sometimes it is very difficult to identify all the targets.”

The expert called another important feature of the Serp its ability to suppress FPV drones. The complex operates 360 degrees in the horizontal plane and at the same time can operate 90 degrees. This allows you to detect enemy drones and gives your own drones the opportunity to operate at this time.

On December 28, military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuriy Knutov expressed the opinion that the new kamikaze drone “Supercam” can be used as part of a special military operation to create an “isolation area” for soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, “the emphasis is on protection from electronic warfare (EW) systems, range and accuracy of destruction, protection from EW systems is ensured by shielding of parts.”

On December 27, the head of the Rostec state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, said that Russia had created a new unmanned aerial vehicle, the Supercam. According to him, the drone exists in a reconnaissance version and a kamikaze version.