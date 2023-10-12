Colonel Matviychuk: at temperatures below 30°C, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ equipment will fail

At temperatures below 30 degrees Celsius, Western equipment transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will fail. Retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk told Lenta.ru about the difficulties the Ukrainian military may encounter with the onset of winter.

“Of course, in winter it is more difficult to use equipment and weapons, especially Western ones. Because Western technology is not adapted to frost. If ours can operate to temperatures of 30-50 degrees below zero—there are special gas stations and fuels and lubricants—then Western equipment will simply fail,” the specialist said.

In any case, winter will not be passive, it will be active. There will be active defense and active attacks, attempts to capture various objects Anatoly Matviychukretired colonel, military expert

In early October, White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said Kiev had six to eight weeks to continue trying to launch a counteroffensive before weather conditions worsened.

He answered a question from journalists whether the Ukrainian military would be able to continue attempting a counteroffensive in the conditions of the approaching cold weather. “The weather is not our friend. We have six to eight weeks left before the situation becomes difficult,” he assessed the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ ability to conduct a counter-offensive.