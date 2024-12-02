The colonel of the Civil Guard declares in the National Court that Koldo and Aldama were “profitable” collaborators

The colonel of the Civil Guard in command of the Unit against jihadist terrorism, Francisco Javier Vázquez, has declared as a witness in the National Court that both Víctor de Aldama and Koldo García were “collaborators” of their subordinates and that their contribution was, “ of course, profitable,” legal sources inform elDiario.es.

Vázquez added that due to due “reservation” he could not offer more information during his statement as a witness in the Koldo case that is being followed in the Investigative Court number 2 of the National Court, but that he is willing to do so before the secrets commission. officials of the Congress of Deputies.

Francisco Javier Vázquez has said he is unaware that businessman Aldama, the epicenter of the corruption plot, made “contributions” to the unit. The colonel has assured this despite the fact that in the video of his decoration to Víctor de Aldama, published by El Mundo, Vázquez himself appreciates the businessman’s “tributes” to the unit he commands, the UCE-2. Aldama told the judge that he had even bought a drone for the anti-terrorist unit.

Colonel Vázquez appears in the recording of a meeting he had with Commander Rubén six days after the arrest of Koldo García and Víctor de Aldama, in February 2024. The colonel has explained that this meeting was prepared with other subordinates, each with their “role”, but they do not appear in the audio.

The recording was seized from Commander Rubén Villalba, accused of being allegedly in the pay of the corruption plot. Vázquez has assured that he also recorded the meeting and that it is incorporated into the internal procedure followed by the Civil Guard against the commander. It was, Vázquez said, a “theatrical” conversation for Rubén to “evoke” what had happened in the unit’s relationship with Aldama and Koldo García “in an informal tone.”

In this audio it is clear that the witness knew the relationship of his subordinate and the unit with De Aldama, and even that the accused commander had consulted restricted databases in favor of the businessman. Both Vázquez and Commander Rubén refer to Koldo García with the nickname “coffee maker.” El Mundo has also published a photo of a hunt in which Aldama appears alongside the colonel and those responsible for the CIA and the FBI in Madrid. Aldama would have paid for the hunt at the request of the UCE-2.

As elDiario.es announced, Aldama was registered in the catalog of collaborators of the UCE-2. Vázquez specified this Monday that he had been there since 2019. He also said that he has known Koldo for a long time, from the colonel’s time in the fight against ETA terrorism.

He disassociates himself from the medal

Francisco Javier Vázquez has said that the medal awarded to Aldama was at the suggestion of Commander Villalba and that he responded to the usual process for decorations. He would be the superior in charge of collecting proposals from his subordinates and submitting those he considered to the Head of the Information Service. Vázquez added that in recent years sixty proposals have been made and that some have not been accepted.

Colonel Vázquez has also been asked about the fate that Commander Villalba achieved as Interior Attaché at the Spanish Embassy in Venezuela when he was already under investigation. Vázquez has said that it is not the Civil Guard who decides these destinations and that Villalba’s intention was to work in a “nice” place because he does not have his family in Madrid either. It is the appointments commission of the Ministry of the Interior that finally decides, but as happened in this case, it is the general director of each Corps who proposes. The former director of the Civil Guard Leonardo Marcos read the recommendation to Rubén before the commission.

The accusations have also asked the colonel about the purchase of mobile phones on several occasions in a month so that Aldama had secure communications. Vázquez has said that this is common and that the terminals are purchased so that collaborators can talk to the Unit. However, the representative of Adade has asked Vázquez about Aldama’s exchange of messages with the Venezuelan vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, through one of the messaging applications that the Civil Guard installed on those secure phones, to which Vázquez did not respond. has been able to respond.

The Koldo case convulses the anti-terrorist service of the Civil Guard

The colonel’s statement has not been recorded on video, like the rest of the appearances of the investigated and witnesses, because this was claimed by the command of the armed institute last Friday in a letter to the court, in which they demanded that their safety be guaranteed. Nor has he entered the National Court through the same place as the rest of those summoned and the photojournalists have not been able to photograph him.