Retired Colonel Knutov: T-90 “Breakthrough” is the most powerful tank in the Northern Military District zone

Military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces (ADF), retired colonel Yuri Knutov spoke about the most powerful Russian tank, which is located in the special military operation (SVO) zone. According to him, this is the T-90 “Breakthrough”.

“We can boast of the T-90 Proryv, it’s really cool, especially its cape. I can say that it protects against thermal radiation and reduces radar signature. The tank itself is capable of participating in network-centric wars. Plus, he has dynamic protection, active protection. In addition, it has a powerful engine and very good armor,” the expert said.

This is a new generation machine Yuri Knutovmilitary expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, retired colonel

Knutov called another important feature of the T-90 the ability to use depleted uranium projectiles.

“For many of our tanks there are shells with depleted uranium, which we do not want to use for environmental and humanitarian reasons. If the enemy nevertheless decides to use these shells on a massive scale, then we will have no choice but to respond. The T-90 Proryv, if it responds with such a projectile, then the same Abrams and Challenger will turn into a pile of metal,” the specialist added.

At the same time, he emphasized that in the conditions of today’s military operations, tanks are assigned a secondary role.

Thanks to drones, high-precision artillery systems, and anti-tank missiles, there is no point in betting on this type of weaponry Yuri Knutovmilitary expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, retired colonel

In July 2022, it became known that the Prokhod-1 remote-controlled robotic demining complex on the T-90 tank chassis was successfully used for the first time during a special military operation.