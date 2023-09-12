Colonel Knutov called the Lancet the most powerful Russian drone in the Northern Military District zone

The most maneuverable and powerful Russian drone in the special military operation (SVO) zone is the Lancet drone of the latest modifications, said military expert, retired colonel Yuri Knutov. The specialist told Lenta.ru about the features of the Lancet that make it virtually invulnerable.

“Of the mass-produced drones, the most powerful is the Lancet, especially the new one. It has a warhead of five kilograms, a flight range of 70 kilometers, it can stay in the air for a long time, due to which it is capable of destroying any equipment that ends up in its lens,” Knutov explained.

Taking into account its weight, not a single tank can withstand such a warhead, even if it has the most modern dynamic protection Yuri Knutovmilitary expert, retired colonel

He also emphasized that this drone is distinguished not only by its maneuverability, but also by its stealth.

“The Lancet has two X-shaped wings, while there is no other aircraft of this type. This allows it to maneuver in such a way that on radar it looks like a bird; it can even hover in the air for a fraction of a second, something that not a single aircraft-type drone can do. It consists of composite materials, which reduces its visibility,” said Lenta.ru’s interlocutor.

Due to the fact that he (The Lancet – approx. “Tapes.ru”) uses an electric motor, it does not radiate heat into the atmosphere, that is, it can be the same temperature as the environment, that is, not a single man-portable anti-aircraft missile system (MANPADS) will “take it” and not a single night vision device will see it Yuri Knutovmilitary expert, retired colonel

Earlier, the head of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, Yuriy Shchigol, said that the country’s authorities intend to conclude a contract for the serial production of attack drones within a month. Kiev claims that they will become an analogue of the Russian Lancet drone.

Commenting on this message, Russia said that Ukraine could create an analogue of the Russian Lancet combat drone only with the help of Western allies. According to Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Yuri Shvytkin, Russia has the means to prevent possible attacks on its territory.