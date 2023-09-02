Colonel Knutov: the main battles in the NVO zone are taking place today with artillery and drones

The main battles in the special military operation zone (SVO) are currently taking place near artillery and drones, said military expert, retired colonel, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he named the main weapon of the Russian army.

“The artillery systems that Russia uses are mostly still Soviet-style, but now new Coalition-SVs are emerging. The Tornado-S series has just begun – a multiple launch rocket system. But they have not yet become massive, ”he shared.

In addition to artillery systems, an important role in the NMD zone is assigned to Russian drones. According to the expert, the Russian “Lancet” terrifies the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“And Orlan-30, which has the ability to illuminate targets, makes it possible to aim weapons with high accuracy. Speaking of tanks, the T-90M Proryv is by far considered the best tank in the world, at least among those used in Ukraine,” Knutov continued.

Also unique is the Russian Kinzhal missile, which destroys targets with very high accuracy, the retired colonel said.

That is, this is a whole bunch, which today solves various problems in the special operation zone. Yuri Knutovretired colonel, director of the Air Defense Forces Museum

Earlier it became known that Russian units are using new 9M333 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the special operation zone, which ignore heat traps.