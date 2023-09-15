Colonel Matviychuk: the Ka-52 helicopter is capable of destroying any Western tank

The Ka-52 Alligator combat helicopters, due to their specific configuration, are capable of responding to any Western tank and destroying it, said retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the specialist listed the features of the Alligators.

“Our magnificent Ka-52s, which are designed to support infantry and combat armored targets, have shown themselves very well in the fight against tanks. Even the Challenger tanks couldn’t resist. On its onboard weapons there are several launchers of the “Phalanx” or “Assault” or “Attack” type. These are various types of fourth-generation anti-tank guided missiles that do not require missile tracking to the target,” explained Matviychuk.

The Ka-52 is the only combat helicopter of this configuration in the world. (…) He independently conducts reconnaissance and uses on-board weapons. He is able to fight missiles that want to hit him. He has all the means to combat air, ground and sea targets Anatoly Matviychukretired colonel, military expert

At the same time, he emphasized that effective protection against tanks, as a rule, is complex: according to a military expert, countering armored vehicles also involves other methods of combat, for example, self-propelled vehicles.

“There are also self-propelled vehicles that are effective against tanks, for example, “Konkurs” and “Kornet” – portable anti-tank missile systems, they are in service with motorized rifle brigades, paratroopers and marines. Their firing range is approximately two and a half thousand meters, sometimes up to four thousand meters. They are excellent at hitting tanks,” concluded Lenta.ru’s interlocutor.

Earlier, the Hindustan Times wrote that the Ka-52 Alligator combat helicopters of the Russian Armed Forces have become a “sheer nightmare” for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The authors of the material noted that “Alligators” demonstrate their effectiveness by destroying armored vehicles and enemy fortifications in the south of Donetsk and Krasny Liman. Attention was also drawn to the ability of Russian pilots to operate at extremely low altitudes.