Retired colonel Matviychuk: transfer of Russian troops from Kherson may take up to five days

The transfer of Russian troops from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper could take from two to five days, suggested a veteran intelligence officer, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk. He named the possible date for this maneuver in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“The withdrawal of the army group must be carried out as soon as possible, this is from two to five days. Combat-ready units are probably already in the required areas and providing cover. In five days not a single soldier will remain in Kherson. The advanced grouping is already on the banks of the Dnieper, air defense, artillery are deployed, they will provide fire cover for the withdrawal of the main forces, ”Matviychuk believes.

Earlier it became known that, in accordance with the plan, Russian troops began to transfer from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper. This was reported to journalists by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday, November 10.

On November 9, the commander of the special military operation in Ukraine, General of the Army Sergei Surovikin, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu considered it expedient to organize defense along the left bank of the Dnieper. Surovikin also stated that the maneuver would be carried out in the near future.