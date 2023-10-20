Colonel Knutov spoke about the constant modernization of the Pantsir air defense system

Military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, retired colonel Yuri Knutov revealed the features of the Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun system (ZRPK). In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the specialist explained that the constantly modernized system is the best complex in service with the Russian army.

“The Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun complex is constantly being modernized. Now it has been improved to such a level that the so-called “dead crater” has become very small above the complex. Work is being carried out to increase the detection and destruction range. In addition, new modifications are being developed that make it possible to hit even hypersonic targets,” he said.

If we talk about the combat characteristics of the Pantsir, then this is perhaps the best complex that we have in service. In addition, he is capable of shooting on the move. (…) In the whole world, only he and also our domestic Tor complex are capable of doing this. Yuri Knutovmilitary expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, retired colonel

The expert also emphasized that the existing Pantsir variant is capable of detecting even small targets.

“There is an optical-electronic station there that allows you to visually record and track targets both day and night. You can simultaneously fire at up to four targets, and there is an automatic mode that works on the “friend or foe” principle,” Knutov concluded.

Moreover, new missiles are being developed that will be capable of hitting drones. And those guns that exist – two 30-mm anti-aircraft machine guns – allow you to hit both ground and air targets Yuri Knutovmilitary expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, retired colonel

Earlier it became known that in 2024 the Russian military will receive improved target simulators of E17 missiles to prepare crews for the Pantsir, Buk and Tor air defense systems.