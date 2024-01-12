Colonel Matviychuk: the “paralyzer” being developed for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will consist of mines

Military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk spoke about the operating principle of the “paralyzer” being developed by Russian military engineers for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the specialist said that the ammunition embedded in the “stunner” will consist of mines.

Earlier it became known that the Russian army was thinking about creating a “paralyzer” for the Armed Forces of Ukraine – an assault anti-trench mining system. It is assumed that the main task of the system will be to block the enemy in the dugout, where the latter is hiding during shelling. It is proposed to use a compact cluster munition weighing up to ten kilograms as a “paralyzer.”

Matviychuk noted that these development plans are feasible and explained the operating principle of such compact ammunition.

“The compact ammunition itself consists of small mines packed into it. In the event of an explosion, they block the person in the room where he was before the shot. If the infantry was in a dugout, then remote anti-personnel mines are installed around the dugout, and when trying to get out of the dugout, they are simply blown up. The blocker itself has already been developed, you just need to prepare it compactly,” he said.

Earlier, a military man of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) with the call sign Babka spoke about his joint survival with a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), who was abandoned by his comrades. The soldier said that he was seriously wounded during the shelling during the assault near Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). When he woke up and crawled to the dugout, there was a wounded Ukrainian soldier inside who did not speak Russian.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter was able to hold out for four days. The Russian waited ten days for evacuation; his colleagues said that they had lost a military man in battle and did not expect to see him again.