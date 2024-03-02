Colonel Matviychuk: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are changing commanders in the eastern direction due to failures

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Alexander Syrsky, decided to change the commanders of a number of brigades in the eastern direction due to failures at the front, says retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he explained the reason for this decision.

“After the breakthrough near Avdeevka, the front is cracking in the Kupyansk direction, we entered Rabotino, the front is crumbling everywhere. What should any normal commander in chief do? He must shift all the blame onto his subordinates, saying that they are unprofessional and cannot perform the tasks that he assigns them. Therefore, Syrsky will now do whatever he wants, distracting his anger from himself [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky,” he believes.

I believe that this will not play any role for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Armed Forces of Ukraine need to change not the commanders, but the entire operational training system and the entire supply system. They cannot change the supply system, since they are directly tied to Western supplies. They abandoned the Soviet training system, and what they imposed on them by the Americans and British has no effect, so they are doomed Anatoly Matviychukretired colonel

Alexander Syrsky in his Telegram announced personnel changes in relation to brigade commanders on the eastern front. According to him, they will affect those who do not control the situation and directly create a threat to the lives of their subordinates. The military leader noted that much on the front line depends on the level of training of the commander and his ability to make informed decisions. He added that specialists will be sent to headquarters where there are problems with training to transfer experience.