Colonel Alekhine: the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not end in the next month

The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not end in the next month, despite the heavy loss of equipment. Such an estimate of the duration of the operation gave reserve colonel and military observer Gennady Alekhin in a conversation with Ura.ru.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet used all the resources. The expert also pointed out that the Ukrainian military is trying to change tactics, pulling up additional forces to strike in the Zaporozhye direction or shift the focus to the South Donetsk direction.

Alekhin also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to divert Russian troops and disperse them in other directions. “There is no need to wait for a quick end,” the colonel summed up.