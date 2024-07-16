Open the chamber. Have Lieutenant Drogo approach the Bastiani Fortress to watch the enemy that Dino Buzzati outlines, The desert of the Tartars, as an allegory to the absurd wait that underlies every war, every life. Then add The disasters of war Goya’s: cruelty, fanaticism, carnage, fear, violence, suffering; all the derivatives of terror personified in concrete individuals, without abstract and lying epics. Finally, add the hoarse and maddened voice of Colonel Kurtz in Apocalypse Now recording tapes about horror, the horror of wars that Conrad already portrayed. Close the chamber. Fire the cannon. What comes out like a bomb is this short, strange, disturbing text. Also misty and dreamlike. A book more painted than written; more felt than thought. A universal fresco of war. Above all: a reflection on the role of the executioner, of the laborer who accepts and executes the dirtiest part of the job: torture. That is the focus of The colonel does not sleepa song with a classical texture at its core, bold in style and ambitious in message.

The news It begins with the colonel who arrives in the city of a country at war to “cut, slash, section, break, slash, tear off.” That is his specialty: interrogating, torturing. His peculiarity is that when night falls he can never sleep. And that is the anecdote that unfolds this story that speaks of the Nation and the Enemy, of the Long War and the Reconquest. It speaks of the danger of someone doubting and wondering. Of the oblivion that bad consciences long for. Of the mental purgatory colonized by demons—my victims, my executioners, says the torturer—that fill a head with shadows and a country with ghosts. It speaks of some laws of war: kill or be killed is one thing. You don’t count is another. It speaks of self-justifying discourse: that to safeguard the Nation someone has to put their hands in the blood, in the entrails, in the shit. It speaks of the collaborator who does not look to feign a complicit absence. It speaks of all those words with a capital letter—Nation, Cause, Victory—that overshadow the other one that does not have one: life.

Emilienne Malfatto, winner of the Goncourt for her first novel and the Albert Londres, was a journalist and war photographer in Iraq. She is 35 years old. She writes this novel with an intelligent structure: monologues in the first person to give an intimate voice to the torturer, and fragments in the third person to narrate a grey world where it always rains and those who do not die go mad. Malfatto, with commas removed, writes thus: “The hall is deserted. A dim light comes from the high windows. It is the mustard hour, the tangerine hour, the ochre hour, but the ochre, like the other colours, has been absorbed by the monochrome, just as the Palace is bathed in that same grey light, barely tinged with orange, a saffron pistil quickly devoured by the ash.”

I am writing to Malfatto with three simple questions.

—What did you see in the war?

—I saw a lot of life. Don’t get me wrong: war is abominable and I saw death, violence, horrors. But I didn’t expect to see so much life, with its dramas, its nonsense and its joys. But mind you: I lived through the war by my own decision. I decided to go and live in Iraq – and I could also, if I decided, leave with my European passport. What I mean by this is that the war affected me, of course, but that I didn’t suffer from it, that I lived through it from an extremely privileged position.

—What do you see in poetry?

—A reason to live, perhaps? A way to alleviate existential questions? Something that hurts and comforts at the same time? A mixture of all of that.

—What do you pursue with style?

—Nothing. When I write fiction I don’t think or pursue anything. I need to get something out of myself, and that’s it. It’s very instinctive, like a drive.

That impulse has produced a great little work.

Emilienne Malfatto

Translation by Palmira Feixas

Lowercase, 2024

112 pages. 16 euros

Emilienne Malfatto

Translation by Mia Tarradas

Editions from 1984, 2024 (in Catalan)

128 pages. 16 euros

