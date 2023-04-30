Analyst Nasonov: Armed Forces of Ukraine lack equipment, ammunition and reserves for an attack on Crimea

Reserve Colonel, combat veteran, holder of the Order of Courage Roman Nasonov called the problems that prevent the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from carrying out an effective attack on the Crimea. On this subject, he reasoned in a conversation with Ura.ru.

According to the analyst, the Ukrainian army lacks equipment, personnel, ammunition, as well as logistics, technical and engineering support to carry out this task.

“The numbers that they have do not allow creating an operational reserve, which is necessary for an attempt to build on success. There is one feature of geography. This is a peninsula, and, of course, there is no proper support from the sea, ”Nasonov noted.

The expert also referred to intelligence data, according to which the Ukrainian army failed to properly train the fighters. According to the expert, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have time for the full training of soldiers.

Earlier, the head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, promised to give a tough rebuff to the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they try to seize the peninsula. Prior to this, the attack on the Crimea was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.