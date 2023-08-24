Colonel Litovkin spoke about several lines of defense of the Russian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine were unable to overcome the defense of Russia due to its echeloning and the use of modern weapons. This was stated in a conversation with Lenta.ru by a military observer, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin.

“Our defense is built according to all the rules of military science, it is echeloned, there are several lines. A defense support zone has been created in front of the forward edge, this is a large space with minefields. There are fire bags: if the enemy enters this territory, a powerful fire strike is applied to it. Traps have been created for tanks, where they fall and get stuck, ”Litovkin said.

To overcome such a defense, according to the colonel, it is necessary to use special methods of influence, to throw troops into the rear, but the enemy is unable to achieve this. In addition, Litovkin recalled that the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to achieve an advantage in the air, which, as he stressed, is a fundamental mistake.

It is written in all textbooks of military art that one cannot attack without such an advantage. It is also necessary to have an advantage in personnel in the ratio of three to four to one. Viktor Litovkinretired colonel

Litovkin also drew attention to the fact that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was built according to NATO standards, but the military of the alliance had never overcome defense in depth, they did not have such experience and the necessary knowledge.

“They have always been at war with countries weakened by blockades and sanctions. Not to mention that these were third world countries. NATO was first bombed, then went on the offensive. So it was in Iraq, Afghanistan. Yugoslavia was simply bombed, ”said the military.

Earlier, Chinese military expert Guo Xuan said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive failed due to the strong defense line of Russian troops. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to find places for a breakthrough in order to subsequently use them as a basis for breaking the line of defense of the Russian forces, but they failed to do so.