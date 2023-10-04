Colonel Litovkin: mudslides will negatively affect Western tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) expect difficulties with the onset of the autumn thaw; weather conditions will complicate their counter-offensive. About it told military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin in a conversation with Ura.ru.

He explained that the tanks transferred to the Ukrainian army by Western countries will get stuck in the mud due to their heaviness. “They will get stuck and turn into a stationary target for our artillery, anti-tank guided missiles, and grenade launchers,” Litovkin noted. According to him, Russian tanks are almost 20 tons lighter than enemy vehicles.

The military expert also expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to justify their failures in the combat zone and find those to blame. In particular, he pointed out, they shift responsibility for their failures either to the head of state, Vladimir Zelensky, or to the United States, and now they blame the weather. “Defeat is always an orphan, but victory has many parents,” Litovkin summed up.