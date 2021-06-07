With the season on hold due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the Colon Theater will give classes on-line in charge of its prestigious teachers. The planned modules are aimed at singers, dancers and the general public, addressing different themes and proposals.

The planned classes revolve around the history and analysis of the Opera, the practice of singing, the dance, the scenic design, costumes, theatrical hair salon and the acquisition of different knowledge that supports the theatrical trades.

Among the various innovative proposals open to all audiences, the classes of the course Painted mouths they propose, for example, a cross-sectional reading of the history of opera narrating a chronology of dissidents to the norms of gender and sexual choice throughout its more than 400 years of existence.

Vocal technique is one of the subjects that will be addressed throughout the classes. Colón Theater Press Photo / Juanjo Bruzza

A first-rate team

Specialized professionals, teachers and artists how to be the stage director Pablo Maritano, the mezzo-soprano Alejandra Malvino, Paula Arguelles (classical dance), the costume designer Luciana Gutman, the teacher Roberto Mohr in theatrical hairdressing, the journalist and music critic Diego fischerman and the Bachelor of Philosophy Eugenio Monjeau, among others, will give their lessons online.

The general director of the Teatro Colón, Maria Victoria Alcaraz, said: “We decided to honor one of the great traditions that historically have characterized the Teatro Colón: that of the accumulated transmission from generation to generation of the different knowledge and secrets of our great teachers.”

Vocal Technique and Interpretation is in charge of Elisabeth Canis. To cite one example, this course will address the vocal technique and interpretation of the repertoire, “emphasizing the understanding of sung texts and their technical application.” Each student will propose a specific repertoire that must be informed at the time of registration.



The online mode allows the Theater to remain active despite the temporary closure of its theater. Colón Theater Press Photo / Juanjo Bruzza

In the curious case of Theatrical hairdresser (by Professor Roberto Mohr), the intensive module is intended for both characterization students “and anyone interested in thematic and theatrical trades. Its objective is to provide different tools and strategies in the work of making theatrical wigs and hairpieces “.

Luciana Gutman will be in charge of Opera Costume Design, course that aims to make an approach to the costumes, reflect on the scenic sign and explore the tools necessary for design (historical and geographical research, plastic resources). It is aimed at students of costumes, characterization, clothing, scenery and art.

According to the director of Colón, the classes open to the entire community “are intended for those who want to explore or deepen their knowledge of lyrical singing, theatrical trades, the history of opera and classical dance. This is a new opportunity for strengthen the ties that unite this century-old institution with its community ”.



In the hairdressing area, different tools will be offered for the design of theatrical wigs and hairpieces. Photo Press Colón Theater

The course “All about Opera” will be in charge of Claudio Mamud. In this course, the different parts that make up an opera (overtures, recitatives, arias, leitmotifs, etc.) and how they have changed over time will be studied. Examples of the most diverse composers of all ages will be heard, from the birth of opera to the present day.

The operatic trilogy of Mozart and Da Ponte is the title of the classes that will teach Eugenio Monjeau. This course will address the three creations of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart together with the librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte: Le nozze di Figaro, Don Giovanni Y Così fan tutte. “It will be a detailed study of each of the operas, from its historical, plot and musical context.”



Different secrets of the artisan work that is carried out every day in the Theater will be available to those who enroll in the different courses. Photo Press Colón Theater

Distance classes will be held from Monday June 14th to Saturday July 10th through the Zoom platform.

Registration is now open through www.teatrocolon.org.ar. Classes are paid and places are limited.

